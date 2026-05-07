Hull City vs. Millwall: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Championship playoff semi-final first leg

By Darren Plant | 07 May 2026 12:40

Hull City play host to Millwall in the first leg of their Championship playoff semi-final on Friday night.

These two teams ended the regular season sitting in sixth and third place in the Championship table.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch the contest.

What time does Hull City vs. Millwall kick off?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday evening in the UK.

Where is Hull City vs. Millwall being played?

This match is being played at the MKM Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 25,586.

When the teams squared off at this ground as recently as March 7, Millwall prevailed by a 3-1 scoreline.

How to watch Hull City vs. Millwall in the UK

TV channels

Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event (401) and Sky Sports Football (403) in the UK.

Online streaming

There will also be the option to stream the match live in the UK via Sky Go, Virgin TV Go and EE TV if you have a Sky Sports subscription.

Highlights

Highlights will be available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and the official channels of both clubs.

What is at stake for Hull City vs. Millwall?

Hull are looking to earn promotion to the Premier League for the first time since they were relegated from the top flight in 2016-17.

Meanwhile, Millwall have never played in the Premier League. The Lions have not featured in the top tier of English football since the 1989-90 campaign.

Millwall are, by far, the form team of these two clubs, a consequence of ending the regular season with 11 points from five games.

Over the same period, picked up five points, three of which came in their comeback 2-1 triumph over Norwich City in their final fixture.

That ultimately proved to be the difference between the playoffs and finishing in seventh position.

During a season where Hull collected 38 points from 23 matches at the MKM Stadium, Millwall put together the best away record in the division with 41 points from 23 fixtures.