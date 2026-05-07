Preview: Middlesbrough vs Southampton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 07 May 2026 10:53

Middlesbrough play host to Southampton on Saturday afternoon in the first leg of their Championship playoff semi-final.

Despite having both avoided defeat in their final four matches, these two teams finished in fifth and fourth position in the Championship table respectively.

Match preview

Having spent so long challenging for the title and automatic promotion, Middlesbrough can only be disappointed to have finished in fifth spot.

A seven-match winless streak between March 11 and April 19 ultimately cost Kim Hellberg and his players as they finished four points behind second position.

Nevertheless, Middlesbrough found some form during the closing fixtures, even if their two wins came against two clubs who could not buy a win at that stage of the campaign.

After overcoming Sheffield Wednesday and Watford, Middlesbrough earned a 2-2 draw away at Wrexham on the final weekend of the season.

Although Middlesbrough ended the regular campaign with 42 points from 23 games at the Riverside Stadium, the home triumphs over the Owls and Hornets ended a wait for a home win that had lasted since January 31.

© Iconsport / PA Images

As for Southampton, they have recently experienced the rare feeling of going three matches without a win in all competitions.

However, as well as their only defeat coming by a 2-1 scoreline to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals, another of those results was a 2-2 draw at home to Ipswich.

The Saints ended the Championship campaign with a 3-1 victory at Preston North End, a result that was required to finish ahead of Middlesbrough on goal difference and secure home advantage for the second leg.

Southampton are now unbeaten in 19 matches (W14 D5) in the Championship. From January 21, they accumulated 10 more points than any other team in the division.

That run did not include Middlesbrough, however, and the corresponding league fixture at the Riverside Stadium on January 4 ended in a 4-0 success for Boro.

Middlesbrough Championship form:

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Southampton Championship form:

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Southampton form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Hellberg has used both a 4-2-3-1 and 3-4-2-1 formation in Middlesbrough's last two games, meaning that it is unclear how he will line up.

There will be a temptation to remain with the latter, partly down to the likes of Riley McGree, Leo Castledine and Jeremy Sarmiento arguably lacking the minutes required to throw them into a playoff semi-final.

Alex Bangura and star man Hayden Hackney are pushing to return to the squad after injury, while Alan Browne will be assessed after suffering a minor issue prior to and during the Wrexham game that led to his half-time withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Eckert is expected to recall a number of Southampton players that were rotated for the Preston game.

James Bree, Ryan Manning, Finn Azaz and Cyle Larin are all in line to return to the starting lineup.

Jack Stephens is fit again after injury and may replace Nathan Wood, while Flynn Downes has served a three-match suspension and is an option in midfield.

Kuryu Matsuki is also pushing for a return to the squad after being sidelined since the Man City game.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Ayling, Fry, Malanda; Brittain, Morris, Browne, Targett; Whittaker, Conway; Strelec

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Manning; Charles, Jander; Fellows, Azaz, Scienza; Larin

We say: Middlesbrough 1-2 Southampton

With Middlesbrough having finished the campaign strongly, they will back themselves to earn at least a share of the spoils against the division's in-form team. However, we cannot ignore that Southampton keep churning out results, leading us to predict a narrow win for the Saints, potentially through a goal during the closing stages.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.