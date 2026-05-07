Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles plot stunning Premier League swoop for Inter Milan star

By Axel Clody | 07 May 2026 09:21

Inter Milan's Scudetto, confirmed a few days ago, is once again partly down to him. Midfielder Nicolo Barella is among the very best Italian football has to offer. But could a big move now be on the cards?

A rather surprising suitor has reportedly emerged in the form of Crystal Palace. Oliver Glasner would surely have had something to say about that.

Barella has long been one of the best midfielders in Italy. Ever since his days at Cagliari, he was talked about as the future of the national team, something that was confirmed after his move to Inter Milan, where he is now in his seventh season.

He has already played his part in two Champions League final runs and three league titles, the latest of which Inter confirmed a few days ago. And Barella was once again a major figure in their success. He has played 32 matches, almost 2,500 minutes, and alongside three goals, he has racked up an impressive nine assists, making him one of the league's most prolific creators.

© Imago / ABACAPRESS

Perhaps it is time for the next step

At 28, however, he might now feel ready for a big step up. The 2021 European champion with Italy has long been linked with clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea, although he has yet to make a move and the speculation has died down in recent years.

While the Cagliari graduate is a guarantee of consistently strong performances, there are younger and more upwardly mobile alternatives now available on the market. And Barella has, until now, seemed content in Milan.

However, when it comes to Serie A, it appears the club may not be able to push any further forward, and might even slip in the opposite direction. He has won everything in Italy, and in Europe, the team are unlikely to go beyond the final. Two appearances at that stage are an achievement in themselves.

© Iconsport / SPI

A shock transfer for Barella?

That said, the idea that he is completely untouchable may not be true. The experienced midfielder has reportedly become a transfer target of a surprise side: Crystal Palace. The London club have a strong chance of landing a European trophy, have sold stars for big money, and would have the financial firepower to land a player of this calibre.

It would also be a clear statement of where the club intends to head next. A few years ago, this transfer would have been a total piece of FIFA sci-fi. The flip side, however, is that this is still not a club traditionally attractive enough for a player like Barella. And he probably still has a better chance of European success at Inter Milan than at Crystal Palace, if we are being honest.

It would, however, undeniably open the door to a new era, and Crystal Palace's history would be written before and after Barella. A name of that calibre at his peak has never landed at Selhurst Park before. Oliver Glasner, who is set to leave the club, would no doubt have raised an eyebrow. The reason for his departure is dissatisfaction with the hierarchy's activity in the transfer market.