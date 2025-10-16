Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Two sides who have upset the top-six apple cart in the Premier League prepare for an intriguing clash at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, as Crystal Palace welcome Bournemouth to their London home.

Only two points and two places separate the Eagles and the Cherries in the Premier League table at present, and it is Andoni Iraola's men who are slightly better off thanks to a recent captivating comeback.

Before international football intervened, Bournemouth turned the tide against Fulham to prevail 3-1 against the Cottagers, thus briefly rising to second in the Premier League table before being bumped back down by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

A couple of days later, Crystal Palace's unprecedented 19-game unbeaten run was agonisingly snapped in a 2-1 loss to Everton, who struck an injury-time winner through Jack Grealish at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Ahead of Saturday's game, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Palace and Bournemouth.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 81

Crystal Palace wins: 28

Draws: 21

Bournemouth wins: 32

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth never clashed in the top flight of English football during the 20th century, but the two sides have almost exclusively met in the Premier League since the turn of the millennium and have now locked horns on 81 occasions.

The head-to-head record is unsurprisingly extremely even, although Bournemouth do edge the wins counter ever so slightly with 32 successes compared to Palace's 28, while another 21 matches have ended all square.

The most recent stalemate in that sequence arrived in April 2025, where Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola shook hands on a 0-0 draw after a controversial red card for Eagles defender Chris Richards.

Sticking with the dull theme, the two sides also played out a goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium on Boxing Day 2024, but Bournemouth did the double over Palace in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Having prevailed 2-0 and 1-0 in that campaign before their double 0-0 in 2024-25, Bournemouth have now kept four straight Premier League clean sheets against Palace, their joint-longest run against a single team in the competition (also four against Swansea City between 2016 and 2018).

The tables have well and truly turned in this fixture, as while Bournemouth have now gone unbeaten in four straight games while conceding zero goals in that time, Palace previously won five Premier League matches in a row May 2019-May 2023, keeping clean sheets in four of them.

The Eagles also shut out Bournemouth in a September 2020 EFL Cup clash, which ended 0-0 before an epic penalty shootout, where the Cherries won 11-10 after both goalkeepers - Wayne Hennessey and Asmir Begovic - failed to convert from 12 yards.

That encounter remains the only time that Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have faced one another in a domestic cup competition, as all of their other 79 meetings have come in league action.

Interestingly, both teams' biggest victories in this fixture were by a 6-1 scoreline - Bournemouth winning by that margin in 1926 and Palace just two years later - although the Cherries also prevailed 5-0 in a 1950 Third Division game.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 19, 2025: Crystal Palace 0-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2024: Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Apr 02, 2024: Bournemouth 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2023: Crystal Palace 0-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

May 13, 2023: Crystal Palace 2-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 31, 2022: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Sep 15, 2020: Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace (EFL Cup Second Round)

Jun 20, 2020: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 03, 2019: Crystal Palace 1-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

May 12, 2019: Crystal Palace 5-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2018: Bournemouth 2-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Apr 07, 2018: Bournemouth 2-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 09, 2017: Crystal Palace 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 31, 2017: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Aug 27, 2016: Crystal Palace 1-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Feb 02, 2016: Crystal Palace 1-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2015: Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Mar 04, 1989: Crystal Palace 2-3 Bournemouth (Division Two)

Nov 12, 1988: Bournemouth 2-0 Crystal Palace (Division Two)

Apr 02, 1988: Crystal Palace 3-0 Bournemouth (Division Two)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 19, 2025: Crystal Palace 0-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2024: Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Apr 02, 2024: Bournemouth 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2023: Crystal Palace 0-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

May 13, 2023: Crystal Palace 2-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 31, 2022: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jun 20, 2020: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 03, 2019: Crystal Palace 1-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

May 12, 2019: Crystal Palace 5-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2018: Bournemouth 2-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

