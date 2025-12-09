Liverpool 'identify' ex-Arsenal man as possible Arne Slot replacement

By Saikat Mandal | 09 Dec 2025 16:42

Liverpool have reportedly identified Cesc Fabregas as a potential successor to Arne Slot as the pressure mounts on the Dutchman.

After enjoying a stellar career with Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea, Fabregas took football coaching as his next chapter, and so far, he has done a brilliant job with Como.

The Spaniard has exceeded all expectations, taking Como to sixth in the Serie A table, and the Reds are reportedly impressed by Fabregas's modern approach.

Fabregas has shown his tactical acumen by implementing high pressing football and quick transitional play, and the possibility of a return to the Premier League cannot be ruled out.

Last season, the former Arsenal skipper took Como to a remarkable 10th-place finish, their highest position in over 30 years, and they have looked even better this term.

Liverpool make an approach for Fabregas?

According to a report from Anfield Index, senior figures at Liverpool have held preliminary talks with the Spaniard, who is currently focused on Como's impressive Serie A campaign.

Liverpool, the defending champions, have endured a disastrous spell, having won just two of their last 10 Premier League games.

Arne Slot is under a lot of pressure at the moment, and while the Reds board have backed him strongly, they could be forced to make a bold decision if the results do not improve.

Will Liverpool bring in a new manager?

© Imago

Despite the disastrous results, the Reds have shown incredible faith in the manager who guided them to Premier League triumph last season.

However, there are no signs of improvement for a long time, and Liverpool keep drifting away in the league table, and finishing in the top four could become difficult for them if they do not stop the rot.

The report claims that the Reds are in no rush to make a managerial change and are not willing to pay an estimated £15m in compensation to Slot if they sack him now.

In case they do, Fabregas could come into contention, while Real Madrid's Xabi Alonso could be targeted as his future has come under speculation in recent weeks.