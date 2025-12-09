Real Madrid vs. Man City predictions: Erling Haaland to outshine Vinicius, Jude Bellingham after Kylian Mbappe injury

By Ben Knapton | 09 Dec 2025 16:56

An increasingly regular European rivalry will be renewed on Wednesday night, when Real Madrid and Manchester City collide in a Bernabeu battle of the behemoths in matchweek six of the league phase.

Los Blancos have collected two more points than their English foes after five games (12 to 10), and the hosts have lost just one of their previous home games against Man City, in February 2020.

However, the 15-time European champions are grappling with a defensive injury crisis, concerns over Kylian Mbappe's fitness and a patchy run of form, seemingly a recipe for success for Man City.

With that in mind, the Sports Mole team predicts who they think will win the clash of the titans in the Spanish capital.

Barney Corkhill, Editor - Real Madrid

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

The frequency with which these two have met in recent years does not dampen the allure of what is another blockbuster Champions League showdown between two of the best teams in the world.

Of course, as is the case with most matches in this new-look league phase, the level of jeopardy is not the same as it has been in many of their recent clashes, but we still get to see some of the world's best go head to head, and the question of who will come out on top between Vinicius Junior and Erling Haaland could hold the key to the final result of this match.

Man City have been too unreliable this season for me to back them at the Bernabeu, and while Real Madrid haven't exactly been a sure bet throughout the campaign either, I am expecting their home advantage to help them to a win in this one.

Matt Law, Football Editor - Draw

© Imago

This is shaping up to be a fascinating match, and Real Madrid will not enter it in good shape - their form and overall performance level has been disappointing in recent weeks, while they have a real defensive crisis after news of Eder Militao's injury blow.

Down the other end, the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior can seriously harm a Man City defence that is far from secure, but Erling Haaland will also fancy his chances of having a strong night, so I'm backing a draw on Wednesday.

Ben Knapton, Senior Reporter - Man City

© Imago / Sportimage

Even though Man City have far more defenders available than their esteemed hosts, Guardiola's backline still does not inspire confidence, so Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and co may be well-placed to take advantage.

However, Real's rearguard injury crisis and stuttering recent form is hard to ignore, so the Premier League giants should fight fire with fire to come out on top in a Champions League classic.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter - Man City

© Imago / Sportimage

For the fifth season running, Real Madrid and Manchester City will butt heads in the Champions League and few will be surprised to see another action-packed, drama-filled contest played out at the Bernabeu this week.

Los Blancos have won their last three meetings with the Citizens, including a 6-3 aggregate triumph in last season’s playoff round. However, Wednesday’s fixture falls at a fortunate time for Pep Guardiola’s men, who have been scoring freely in recent weeks and should relish facing Real’s depleted defence.

On this occasion, the potential sky blue triumvirate of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Rayan Cherki could outshine Real’s attack and fire the visitors to only their second-ever win at the Bernabeu.

Pedro Ramos, Trivela Coordinator - Draw

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Both teams have been struggling defensively, and I imagine that will be repeated in this important match. Both have an average of more than one goal conceded per game in their national leagues.

Both Guardiola and Xabi Alonso need to better organise their defensive systems, especially with goal-scoring machines on each side. I believe we'll see a draw, with goals.