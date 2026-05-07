Thursday's Conference League predictions and previews including Crystal Palace vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

By Matt Law | 07 May 2026 00:05

Today's Conference League predictions include Crystal Palace's semi-final clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Crystal Palace play host to Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday night looking to secure their place in the Conference League final.

After a 3-1 victory in the first leg of their semi-final last week, Palace are looking to progress through to a European final for the first time in their history.

We say: Crystal Palace 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk (Crystal Palace to win 5-2 on aggregate)

Although Shakhtar are in a position where they can throw caution to the wind, very few teams travel to Selhurst Park and come away with a two-goal victory. While there will inevitably be some nervy moments for the Eagles, we are backing them to come through one of the biggest matches in their history.

> Click here to read our full preview for Crystal Palace vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Strasbourg will be looking to produce another famous European comeback when they host Rayo Vallecano at the Stade de la Meinau on Thursday evening in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final.

The French side trail by a single goal from the first leg and will be desperate to overturn that deficit in front of their own supporters, with a place in the club’s first-ever European final the prize on offer.

We say: Strasbourg 2-1 Rayo Vallecano (Strasbourg win on penalties)

Strasbourg’s home record in this competition and the memory of their stunning Mainz comeback make them dangerous opponents, and the backing of the Stade de la Meinau crowd should drive them to a positive start.

Rayo’s experience in second legs, however, and the quality of their attacking threat mean this tie is far from settled - but we back Strasbourg to edge a tight contest and advance to the final on penalties.

> Click here to read our full preview for Strasbourg vs. Rayo Vallecano, including team news and predicted lineups