Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Chelsea: Alexander Isak, Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker latest

By Anthony Nolan | 06 May 2026 23:58

Hoping to confirm their place in next season's Champions League, Premier League champions Liverpool will welcome managerless Chelsea to Anfield on Saturday.

Arne Slot's Reds were beaten 3-2 by bitter rivals Manchester United last time out, and will be desperate to deliver a strong showing against the most out-of-form team in the top flight this weekend.

To be fair to the Merseysiders, they were without strikers Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, not to mention that talismanic winger Mohamed Salah was sidelined once again, while third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman started between the posts.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday.

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Young centre-back Giovanni Leoni has missed the majority of the campaign after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September.

The 19-year-old recently stepped up his recovery by training on grass, and the former Parma defender will be raring to go in 2026-27.

MOHAMED SALAH

© Iconsport / Jessica Hornby, Sportimage, SPI

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: May 17 (vs. Aston Villa)

Liverpool's record-breaking winger Mohamed Salah is set to leave the club at the end of the season, and when he was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury against Crystal Palace, fans were fearing they had seen the last him in a Reds jersey.

However, Slot has confirmed that the Merseysiders 'expect and need [Salah] back for the final part of the season', but he is not likely to feature this weekend as he recovers from what was revealed to be only a minor muscle issue.

WATARU ENDO

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: June 1

Versatile defensive midfielder Wataru Endo made a rare start against Sunderland on February 11, but unfortunately had to be stretchered off after picking up a serious ankle and foot injury.

The Japan captain will not play for Liverpool again this season, but Slot has previously stated that "The plan is for him to be ready in time [for the World Cup]."

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Right-back has been a problem position for the Reds this season, especially since Conor Bradley suffered a long-term knee injury against Arsenal on January 8.

The 22-year-old defender will be out until late 2026 as he recovers following successful surgery on the issue, and Curtis Jones could deputise at full-back once again on Saturday.

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Hugo Ekitike has been Liverpool's first-choice striker this season given that Isak has spent the majority of the campaign sidelined, but the Frenchman is now set for an extended spell away from the pitch after rupturing his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain last month.

The number 22 will miss the rest of 2025-26 and is expected to be out of action for around nine months, ruling him out of the 2026 World Cup.

GIORGI MAMARDASHVILI

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: May 17 (vs. Aston Villa)

Giorgi Mamardashvili has been called upon to start for Liverpool a number of times this season, but just as he looked set for a run in the side, he was stretchered off with an injury of his own against Everton on April 19.

The former Valencia goalkeeper suffered a major wound to his knee when attempting to save Beto's equaliser that day, and Slot has ruled the shot-stopper out for a few weeks.

ALISSON BECKER

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Chelsea)

Alisson Becker has long been known as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but one of the most injury-prone at the same time - a factor that could lead to a potential switch to Juventus in the summer.

The Brazilian's latest setback has seen him miss the last eight matches, but the manager gave fans hope of seeing the number one return on Saturday, when he said 'we're hoping for him to be ready next week [against Chelsea]'.

ALEXANDER ISAK

© Iconsport / Ian Stephen/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Chelsea)

Club-record signing Alexander Isak has seen his debut campaign at Anfield disrupted by injuries, but thankfully for the £125m man, Slot has confirmed his current issue is 'really small'.

Speaking last Sunday, the boss said 'we're hoping to have him back next week', so the striker could be involved against Chelsea if all goes according to plan.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.