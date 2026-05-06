Preview: O'Higgins vs Sao Paulo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 06 May 2026 22:20

The Copa Sudamericana Group C clash between O’Higgins and Sao Paulo will take place at the Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua on Thursday, May 7, in what is a significant contest for top spot in the group, with both sides currently among the leading teams in the section.

In the reverse fixture, Sao Paulo secured a 2-0 victory at the MorumBIS, but the dynamics are expected to differ this time, as O’Higgins are typically stronger at home, while the Brazilian side arrive under pressure due to injuries and an inconsistent away record, factors that could balance the contest.

Match preview

O’Higgins come into the match in second place in Group C with six points, having built their campaign on two solid results, including a 2-0 win over Millonarios on matchday one, and have generally appeared more competitive than initially expected.

The 2-0 loss at the MorumBIS remains their weakest performance so far, as despite showing defensive organisation, they struggled in transition and were unable to handle Sao Paulo’s early pressure, though the lessons from that defeat could be valuable for this encounter.

At the Estadio El Teniente, O’Higgins tend to play with greater aggression, pressing higher up the pitch and attempting to impose themselves with strong home support, making their home advantage a potentially decisive factor.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Sao Paulo lead Group C with seven points from two wins and a draw, maintaining consistency in the Copa Sudamericana despite mixed results in other competitions, and have shown notable maturity throughout 2026.

Defensively, the Tricolor have been particularly impressive, ranking among the most solid teams in the competition and yet to concede a goal, highlighting their strong tactical organisation and making their defence the foundation of their success.

However, their away form remains a concern, as their record on the road—five wins, four draws and six losses in 14 matches—is significantly weaker than their home performances, and they are currently on a run of three away games without a win, with a congested schedule also potentially impacting performance levels.

Nevertheless, Sao Paulo enter the match as favourites due to the overall quality of their squad and their positive momentum in the competition, with a victory potentially putting them on the brink of qualification.

O'Higgins Copa Sudamericana form:

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O'Higgins form (all competitions):

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Sao Paulo Copa Sudamericana form:

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Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

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Team News

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?? ¡Semana de Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana! Este jueves en Rancagua enfrentaremos a São Paulo en un importantísimo encuentro por el Grupo C del torneo ? ¡Vamos O'Higgins! ??#VamosLaCeleste ?? pic.twitter.com/PlTqLuhoty — O'Higgins FC ?? (@OHigginsoficial) May 4, 2026

O’Higgins approach the game with fewer injury concerns than their opponents but still have notable absentees in defence, as Alan Robledo continues treatment for a knee issue, Benjamín Schamine is dealing with an ankle sprain, and Esteban Moreira is recovering from an adductor injury, leaving the backline as the main concern for head coach Lucas Bovaglio.

With those players unavailable, Luis Pavez is expected to continue at centre-back alongside Garrido, while Bovaglio is likely to stick with a consistent line-up, and in attack, the team is at full strength with Francisco Gonzalez leading the line at home.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, travel to Rancagua with a significant number of absentees, including Marcos Antonio, Alan Franco, Lucas Ramon, Lucas Moura—who is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon—Pablo Maia, Rafael Toloi and Ryan Francisco, with the injuries particularly affecting defence and midfield.

The situation has been worsened by additional recent injuries, forcing Roger Machado to reshuffle his squad, and with so many key players missing—especially in defence—the team may lack cohesion for a challenging away fixture, increasing the difficulty of securing a positive result.

O'Higgins possible starting lineup:

Carabalí; Faundez, Garrido, Pavez, Diaz; Maturana, Ogaz, Leiva; Sarrafiore, Gonzalez, Castillo

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Cedric, Franco, Sabino, Wendell; Bobadilla, Danielzinho; Artur, Luciano, Cauly; Calleri

We say: O'Higgins 1-1 Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo arrive as Group C leaders with seven points and boast an unbeaten defensive record in the Copa Sudamericana, reinforcing their solidity even away from home, while also holding the advantage from their 2-0 win in the first meeting.

Although O’Higgins benefit from home advantage, Sao Paulo have the structure and experience to manage the game and at least secure a draw, with a counter-attack or set-piece goal appearing the most likely route to a narrow 1-0 victory for the Brazilian side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.