Michael Carrick future: Man United head coach receives backing from yet another Red Devils star

By Matt Law | 06 May 2026 18:27 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 18:30

Amad Diallo has become the latest Manchester United player to show his support for Michael Carrick, as the club prepare to make a decision on the 44-year-old's future.

Carrick is the firm favourite to be appointed Man United's head coach on a long-term basis due to his excellent record since replacing Ruben Amorim in January.

Under Carrick, the Red Devils have won 10, drawn two and lost two of their 14 Premier League matches, with the team securing a return to the Champions League for next season.

The 20-time English champions are third in the Premier League table, six points ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool with three games of the campaign left to play.

Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Matheus Cunha and Casemiro have all recently backed Carrick for the managerial job at Old Trafford moving forward.

© Imago / News Images

Amad backs "good guy" Carrick for managerial job at Man United

Amad has now expressed his opinion, with the Ivory Coast international hoping that Carrick will be given the chance to build on his impressive work this season.

"I enjoy a lot playing with him [Carrick]. Honestly, he's a good guy, talking with everyone, having good relationships with every player. That is something that helps a lot," Amad told Sky Sports News.

"Even when you are in tough moments, he's there to talk to you, he's there to help you, and it's something that is very important. We are really happy to have him as a manager. I think the biggest change maybe is because the team is now more impactful.

"In the dressing room, we are really together, every mistake is not a problem, your mistake is my mistake, so we are a team that doesn't care if you make a mistake, you go again, so we go forward, we want to win as a team.

© Imago

Carrick has guided Man United back into the Champions League

"That's something that changed the team, and I think it's also because of Michael Carrick and his staff, don't forget also Trav [interim assistant Travis Binnion], and the other staff.

"They are really important for the team, and they bring that kind of energy to the team, and that is very important.

"It's not the player who decides who is going to stay here next season, but what I can say, everyone is happy to have him as manager. Everyone is with him.

"He's that manager who has a good relationship with every player, so we are really happy to have him as manager, and we will be happy if we have him next season as manager."

Man United will be aiming to make it four straight wins in the Premier League when they head to the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon to tackle Sunderland.