Casemiro's final Man United decision confirmed as midfielder addresses U-turn reports

By Matt Law | 06 May 2026 18:04 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 18:07

Casemiro has closed the door on a new deal at Manchester United, insisting that he will be leaving the 20-time English champions on a free transfer at the end of June.

The midfielder has been one of Man United's best performers in recent months, and he has come up with nine goals and two assists in 33 Premier League appearances this season.

In January, Man United announced that Casemiro would be leaving the Red Devils upon the expiration of his contract on June 30.

In recent weeks, there have been suggestions of a potential U-turn due to the level of the Brazil international's displays, with a potential new deal being offered.

© Imago

Casemiro closes door on Man United stay

However, Casemiro has said that he has "to go out on top", with the midfielder helping the team secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Man United's 3-2 success over Liverpool last time out guaranteed a spot in next season's Champions League with three games to spare.

"I don't think there's a chance, there's no chance. Mostly because of what I said, you know? Go out the big door, I think it was four beautiful, wonderful years and I am eternally grateful not only to the club, but to the fans," Casemiro told ESPN Brazil.

"But I think I have to leave in good terms, I have to go out on top. I will be an eternal United fan here in England and I just have to thank all the love from the fans."

Casemiro made the move to Man United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the Red Devils on 159 occasions in all competitions, scoring 26 goals and registering 14 assists in the process.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Casemiro has excelled for Man United under Carrick

The midfielder has only made two Champions League appearances for the Red Devils, but he has featured 25 times for the English club in the Europa League, in addition to playing 110 times in the Premier League.

Inter Miami are regarded as the favourites to sign Casemiro this summer, although there is also thought to be interest in the midfielder from Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

Casemiro will make a maximum of three more appearances for the 20-time English champions, with the team finishing their Premier League campaign with games against Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion.