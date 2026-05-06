Chelsea injury news: Estevao Willian surgery decision made, 'compromise reached' with Brazil international

By Darren Plant | 06 May 2026 18:00 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 18:00

Chelsea winger Estevao Willian will reportedly not undergo surgery on a hamstring injury.

During the early stages of last month's Premier League fixture against Manchester United, the 19-year-old suffered the issue that has subsequently brought an end to his first season of English football.

Reports soon emerged that Estevao's participation for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup was in major doubt, a consequence of suffering a severe tear of his hamstring.

However, there has been no official update on the situation, aside from interim head coach Calum McFarlane at a recent press conference.

According to Globo Esporte, there have been major developments with regards to the starlet's recovery period.

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Estevao Willian injury update emerges

The report alleges that a decision has been taken for Estevao not to undergo surgery on what is a significant injury.

That is despite Chelsea initially wanting him to go down that route, which would rule out any chance of representing Brazil at the World Cup.

Furthermore, Estevao has been provided with permission to continue his rehabilitation period in Brazil.

More specifically, the playmaker is using the facilities of Palmeiras, his former club, as he bids to do everything possible to be fit for the World Cup.

Those associated with the Brazil national team are said to be of the opinion that Estevao will run out of time to prove his fitness ahead of the tournament.

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Should Estevao have opted for surgery?

As a 19-year-old who has been dreaming of being viewed as one of Brazil's stars throughout his childhood, Estevao had high hopes of playing at the World Cup.

However, it appears highly likely that it will remain a dream for at least another four years, even if Carlo Ancelotti still has the option of selecting him in his squad for the knockout stages and beyond.

There can be no surprise that Estevao has suffered a major muscle injury. Despite only turning 19 last month, he has already made 119 club appearances and represented Brazil on 11 occasions.

His talent dictated that he was catapulted into the limelight at an early age, but the negative of that is being over-used.

Regardless of the disappointment that he would feel of missing the World Cup, a rest period is a blessing in disguise for his longevity.

Surgery appeared to be the best course of action in this instance, but Estevao may still get the benefits of a rest until the middle of July.