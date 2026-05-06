Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Liverpool: Robert Sanchez, Pedro Neto, Jesse Derry latest

By Darren Plant | 06 May 2026 12:42 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 12:44

Chelsea return to action on Saturday afternoon when they square off against Liverpool at Anfield.

With the 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Monday representing their sixth successive defeat in the Premier League, the Blues sit down in ninth position in the table.

As a result, Calum McFarlane's side are facing a scenario where they must realistically win two of their remaining three games to have any chance of European qualification.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Liverpool, who will qualify for the Champions League with victory on Merseyside.

Estevao Willian

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

After the hamstring injury that he sustained versus Manchester United last month, Estevao Willian has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Brazil international also faces a race against time to recover for the World Cup.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Liverpool)

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez needed to be substituted during the second half against Forest after a clash of heads with Morgan Gibbs-White.

With the Spaniard now serving concussion protocols, he is a major doubt for the trip to Anfield.

Jamie Gittens

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Jamie Gittens has not made an appearance since the West Ham United game on January 31, and there is currently no set date for his return from a hamstring injury.

Benoit Badiashile

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: Unknown

Benoit Badiashile has been laid low by a mystery illness for a while, and it remains unclear when he may return to the squad.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Liverpool)

Pedro Neto missed the game with Forest due to what McFarlane described as a knock. At this point in time, it remains to be seen whether the Portuguese winger will be in a position to return.

Jesse Derry

© Imago / APL

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: May 4 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

On his first Premier League start, Jesse Derry needed to be substituted before half time after a clash of heads.

While the winger is believed to be recovering well, it is highly unlikely that he will be available for this contest.

© Imago / Sportimage Status: Major doubt Type of injury: Knock Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Liverpool) Like Neto, Alejandro Garnacho was ruled out with a knock that was sustained in training on the day before the Forest game.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Mykhaylo Mudryk has taken his four-year ban for a positive drugs test to CAS, where he will launch an appeal against the punishment handed to him by the Football Association.