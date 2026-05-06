Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Liverpool: Robert Sanchez, Pedro Neto, Jesse Derry latest

Chelsea return to action on Saturday afternoon when they square off against Liverpool at Anfield.
With the 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Monday representing their sixth successive defeat in the Premier League, the Blues sit down in ninth position in the table.
As a result, Calum McFarlane's side are facing a scenario where they must realistically win two of their remaining three games to have any chance of European qualification.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Liverpool, who will qualify for the Champions League with victory on Merseyside.
Estevao Willian
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
After the hamstring injury that he sustained versus Manchester United last month, Estevao Willian has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
The Brazil international also faces a race against time to recover for the World Cup.
Robert Sanchez
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Head
Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Liverpool)
Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez needed to be substituted during the second half against Forest after a clash of heads with Morgan Gibbs-White.
With the Spaniard now serving concussion protocols, he is a major doubt for the trip to Anfield.
Jamie Gittens
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Jamie Gittens has not made an appearance since the West Ham United game on January 31, and there is currently no set date for his return from a hamstring injury.
Benoit Badiashile
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Illness
Possible return date: Unknown
Benoit Badiashile has been laid low by a mystery illness for a while, and it remains unclear when he may return to the squad.
Pedro Neto
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Knock
Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Liverpool)
Pedro Neto missed the game with Forest due to what McFarlane described as a knock. At this point in time, it remains to be seen whether the Portuguese winger will be in a position to return.
Jesse Derry
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Head
Possible return date: May 4 (vs. Nottingham Forest)
On his first Premier League start, Jesse Derry needed to be substituted before half time after a clash of heads.
While the winger is believed to be recovering well, it is highly unlikely that he will be available for this contest.
Alejandro Garnacho
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knock
Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Liverpool)
Like Neto, Alejandro Garnacho was ruled out with a knock that was sustained in training on the day before the Forest game.
CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST
Earlier this week, it was revealed that Mykhaylo Mudryk has taken his four-year ban for a positive drugs test to CAS, where he will launch an appeal against the punishment handed to him by the Football Association.