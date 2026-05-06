Liverpool transfer news: Reds handed boost as £36m asking price teased for ‘top defensive target’

By Lewis Blain | 06 May 2026 12:28

Liverpool and their push for defensive reinforcements could accelerate this summer as the future of one major transfer target starts to become clearer.

Pierre Kalulu remains firmly on the Reds’ radar following another impressive season in Serie A.

And despite mixed messages coming out of Italy, there is growing belief a deal could be possible for the right price.

Liverpool continue to monitor Pierre Kalulu ahead of summer transfer window

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

According to reports, Liverpool are continuing to track Kalulu closely ahead of the transfer window, with the French defender viewed internally as one of their 'top defensive targets'.

The versatile 25-year-old has earned widespread praise for his performances with Juventus, attracting interest from several Premier League rivals, including Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Liverpool’s admiration is longstanding, with scouting reports on Kalulu understood to be extremely positive. His ability to operate both at centre-back and right-back makes him an appealing option for a side looking to strengthen multiple defensive areas.

Juventus could sell Pierre Kalulu for the right price

© Imago / IPA Sport

Juventus’ public stance is that they want to keep Kalulu and view him as central to their long-term plans.

Some reports in Italy even suggest the Serie A giants are considering offering him a new deal until 2030, complete with improved terms to protect his market value.

However, there are conflicting signals behind the scenes. Sources close to the agent market believe Juventus could still be tempted into a sale for the right offer, potentially around €40 million (£36 million), particularly if contract negotiations continue to stall.

That valuation is likely to be viewed as reasonable by Premier League clubs given Kalulu’s age, versatility and consistency at the top level.

Why Liverpool need to win Pierre Kalulu race

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool’s need for another top-level defender is becoming increasingly obvious.

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk cannot anchor the backline forever, and uncertainty still surrounds Ibrahima Konaté’s long‑term future, with no official contract agreement in place despite encouraging signs.

Beyond that, Arne Slot’s defensive depth has been exposed at times this season, particularly when injuries have piled up.

Kalulu’s versatility is exactly what Liverpool lack. He can operate as a centre‑back, cover the problematic right‑back role when required, and bring the kind of reliability and tactical flexibility that would immediately strengthen multiple areas of the squad.

At around £36 million, he represents one of the more intelligent defensive investments available this summer.

But with rival interest growing and Juventus open to a sale at the right price, Liverpool may need to act decisively if they want to secure one of their priority targets.