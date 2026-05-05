Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'prepare' £70m bid as Arne Slot targets fix to huge problem position

By Lewis Blain | 05 May 2026 13:29 , Last updated: 05 May 2026 13:30

Liverpool are already mapping out a crucial summer rebuild, with defensive reinforcements thought to be high on the agenda.

Reds boss Arne Slot is keen to address a persistent weakness in his side, and a marquee signing has now emerged in the form of Jules Kounde.

The Merseyside giants are reportedly ready to spend big to fix the right-back problem that has consistently plagued them throughout the 2025/26 campaign.

Liverpool plot Jules Kounde bid ahead of summer transfer window

© Imago / Joan Gosa

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are now preparing a £70 million offer for Jules Kounde this summer, as they look to strengthen at right-back.

The Barcelona defender has long been admired across the Premier League, with several top clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea tracking him over the past two years.

Now, Liverpool are ready to firm up their interest with a concrete bid at the end of the season.

Barcelona are understood to be open to a sale for the right price as they look to balance their finances, with Kounde’s valuation set at the aforementioned figure.

Kounde's ability to play on the right and centrally is also a trait that appeals strongly to Slot.

Jules Kounde could solve a huge problem position at Liverpool

© Imago / PPAUK

Right-back has been a major issue for Liverpool this season following the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The club moved quickly to bring in Jeremie Frimpong, but his first campaign has been inconsistent, with injuries and positional experiments disrupting any rhythm. Conor Bradley has also struggled with fitness, leaving Slot short of reliable options.

At times, the manager has even deployed midfielders like Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones in the role, which underlines just how problematic the position has become.

Kounde, capped 46 times for France, would represent an immediate upgrade in terms of physicality, defensive awareness and consistency. His ability to also slot into central defence adds further value, giving Liverpool greater flexibility across the backline.

With criticism growing over the current options, this is shaping up to be a priority signing, and one that could play a key role in redefining Liverpool’s defensive identity next season.