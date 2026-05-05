Chelsea manager search takes fresh twist as former Barcelona boss becomes 'prominent' in Blues talks

Chelsea’s managerial hunt is gathering pace following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior, with multiple high-profile names continuing to be under consideration.

Figures within the Blues' hierarchy are assessing a range of candidates as they look to reset their long-term direction.

Among them, Xavi Hernandez has now emerged as a 'prominent' option in ongoing discussions.

Xavi joins Chelsea shortlist as next manager search continues

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According to the Independent's chief football writer Miguel Delaney, Chelsea are seriously considering Xavi as they continue their search for a new head coach.

The Spaniard has entered conversations alongside names such as Xabi Alonso, Francesco Farioli and Cesc Fabregas, with the club keen to appoint someone who fits their existing footballing philosophy.

Chelsea’s ownership are understood to favour a coach aligned with their stylistic vision, which has been embedded across multiple levels of the club. That approach has brought Xavi into sharper focus, given his commitment to a possession-based system.

Meanwhile, AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola remains admired but is viewed as representing a slightly different tactical direction, and is also taking his time before choosing his next role.

How did Xavi do as Barcelona manager?

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Xavi’s time at Barcelona produced mixed but respectable results.

Across 142 matches in charge, he averaged 2.06 points per game and maintained a win rate of around 63%, underlining a solid level of consistency. He also delivered a LaLiga title during his tenure.

However, questions have been raised over his overall impact at the elite level, with just one major trophy secured and periods of inconsistency during his spell. The circumstances surrounding his departure in 2024 further added to the scrutiny.

There is a belief that his deep emotional connection to Barcelona may have influenced that tenure, and that a fresh environment could allow him to develop further as a coach.

Should Chelsea appoint Xavi as their next manager?

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Appointing Xavi would represent another bold and potentially risky move from Chelsea.

While his philosophy aligns with the club’s current direction, his lack of Premier League experience and relatively limited managerial track record at the highest level raise valid questions. It would echo previous appointments where potential was prioritised over proven success.

By contrast, someone like Iraola has already demonstrated his credentials within English football and appears a more ready-made fit for the demands of the league.

Given recent instability and growing pressure on the ownership, Chelsea’s next decision carries significant weight, and whether they prioritise their own principles or proven experience will likely define what happens next.