Chelsea 'step up interest' to sign £35m Liverpool-linked defender

By Saikat Mandal | 04 May 2026 17:30

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Joel Ordonez ahead of the summer transfer window, as they look to reinforce their defensive options.

The Blues missed a major opportunity to climb the Premier League table and close the gap on Aston Villa and Liverpoolin the race for Champions League qualification after a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

Following a turbulent campaign that saw two managerial changes, significant squad restructuring is expected, with defensive reinforcements high on the agenda.

Ordonez joined Club Brugge in 2022 and has since established himself as a key figure, making 115 appearances and scoring six goals across all competitions.

Chelsea eye move for Joel Ordonez?

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Chelsea have tracked Ordonez for a considerable period, with the defender remaining firmly on their radar.

According to TeamTalk, club scouts were present in Brussels to watch the Ecuadorian during Brugge’s 3-1 win over Anderlecht, where he delivered an impressive performance.

The report adds that Chelsea are highly impressed with his development in Belgium, where he has emerged as one of the standout defenders in the league.

The 22-year-old, who has made 42 appearances this season and scored four goals, is valued at around €40m (£35m).

Renowned for his physicality, pace and ability to read the game, Ordonez could prove to be an excellent addition not only for Chelsea but for any top Premier League side.

Could Liverpool join the race for Ordonez?

© Imago / IMAGO / Belga

Liverpool have also been linked with Ordonez, and it remains to be seen whether they will make a concrete move in the summer.

Jeremy Jacquet is set to arrive, while Ibrahima Konate is expected to sign a new contract at Anfield in the coming weeks.

However, the Reds are still planning for the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk and could offload Joe Gomez, which would create room for another centre-back addition.