Man United news: Surprise Michael Carrick outcast key to Benjamin Sesko form, Premier League winner claims

By Brendan McGilligan | 04 May 2026 16:50

Benjamin Sesko was the hero at Old Trafford against Liverpool as he scored a crucial goal in Manchester United's 3-2 victory against the current Premier League champions.

The Slovenian striker made a slow start to life at Man United under Ruben Amorim, scoring only twice before New Year’s in 15 appearances for the club.

However, since the appointment of Michael Carrick in interim charge of the Red Devils, his form has improved drastically, as he has now netted on seven occasions, with some of these proving decisive to earning three points for his team.

Sesko’s improvement in form and management of the striker by Carrick has been praised by former United star Louis Saha, with the former French international also praising three of the Slovenian’s teammates in this upturn, including one unlikely figure.

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Louis Saha believes Joshua Zirkzee has been key to Benjamin Sesko’s form

Joshua Zirkzee has struggled in front of goal since making the move to Old Trafford, as he has only netted in the Premier League on five occasions across the past two seasons with two assists.

While the Dutch striker has not lit the world alight when it comes to his goalscoring, when Zirkzee has featured, he has worked tirelessly, and his commitment to the shirt cannot be questioned.

However, Saha believes Zirkzee has been key to the development of Sesko this season, along with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole through BetVictor - one of the UK's top betting sites - Saha said: “I think that he's been managed well. He could have been helped with a better signing around him. But having Bruno has helped.

“Having Casimiro has helped. I think a good teammate on Zirkzee has helped. People underestimate the kind of support that he receives from players who don't see competition badly.

“I'm sure frustrated. Zirkzee is frustrated, but he's a great teammate. You can see how he reacts. He hasn't put his personal kind of mission up front and allowed Sesko, I think, to improve.

“Maybe I'm wrong, but that's what I sense. And I think in some way, it's been really helpful for the development of those players.”

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Benjamin Sesko would have benefited from an experienced striker

The former Red Devils striker reflected on his time at United and when he first joined the club.

Saha made the move to Old Trafford in January 2004 from Fulham, and he would remain at the club until the summer of 2008 when he would join Everton.

His deal was a high-profile one at the time, as he had netted 13 goals for Fulham in that 2003/04 season before netting seven more after his move to United, and he believes experienced striker Ruud van Nistelrooy was key to him settling so quickly and thinks Sesko would have benefitted from this too.

Saha said: “I do think that he hasn't been helped because he has no experienced striker alongside him to show him in life how to do things, how to train, how to get that confidence in a level that can maintain you in those nice spots. We're going to score easy goals and hard goals as well.

“So, there is like an apprenticeship. So, you need to learn those tips, and that's not easy. But I think he's done well.”

Man United secured Champions League football with their victory against Liverpool and are back in action away to Sunderland on Saturday.