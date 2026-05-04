Three experienced strikers Man United could sign this summer including Champions League winner

By Matt Law | 04 May 2026 11:04 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 11:06

Manchester United are reportedly planning to bring an experienced striker to the club during this summer's transfer window, with the Red Devils wanting support for Benjamin Sesko next term.

Joshua Zirkzee is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the campaign, and the club's fixture list next season will be much more crowded due to their return to the Champions League.

Man United will also be hoping to advance further in both the EFL Cup and FA Cup next season, so it is imperative that support for Sesko is brought in this summer.

The bulk of Man United's transfer budget is likely to be spent on improving their midfield, though, so the club may need to be inventive when it comes to their desire to sign a striker.

Here, Sports Mole looks at three low-cost options who could be targeted by the 20-time English champions to boost the attacking department for the 2026-27 campaign.

© Iconsport / Gokhan Taner / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Age: 37

Asking price: Free transfer

Lewandowski's contract at Barcelona is due to expire this summer, and as it stands, the striker will be leaving the Catalan giants on a free transfer.

At 37 years old, Lewandowski is clearly not a long-term option for Man United, but signing him could be a stroke of genius considering that he remains one of the best finishers in the game.

Lewandowski, who won the Champions League during his time at Bayern Munich, has come up with 18 goals and four assists in 42 appearances for Barcelona this season, while his overall record for the Catalan side is 119 goals and 24 assists in 189 matches.

The forward struck 103 goals in 187 matches for Borussia Dortmund and then 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern, and he is one of the best finishers of all time.

Man United are long-term admirers of Lewandowski, and the Red Devils should seriously consider handing the forward a short-term contract to provide valuable support for Sesko next term.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Age: 30

Asking price: £30m

Toney scored 72 goals and registered 23 assists in 141 matches for Brentford before making the move to Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024.

Man United had been linked with the striker when it became clear that he would be leaving Brentford, and it was a surprise when the England international left the Premier League behind for Saudi Arabia.

Toney has scored 37 goals and registered 10 assists in 45 appearances for Al-Ahli this season, while he has 67 goals and 16 assists in 89 matches for the Saudi Pro League side in all competitions.

The Englishman has a contract with Al-Ahli until the summer of 2028, but a return to the Premier League this summer could potentially be on the cards.

Toney has the personality required to represent a club of Man United's size, and a bid in the region of £30m could potentially be enough to get a deal done this summer.

© Imago

Age: 30

Asking price: £30m

It did not happen for Sorloth during his previous spell in the Premier League, failing to score in 16 appearances in the competition for Crystal Palace during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

However, it would be fair to say that the Norway international has improved immensely since then, scoring 26 times in all competitions for Villarreal in 2023-24 before making the move to Atletico Madrid, and he netted 24 times in all competitions for the Red and Whites last term.

It has been another successful season for the 30-year-old, scoring 19 times in 2025-26, with his overall record for the capital team now 43 goals in 102 appearances.

Barcelona are said to be admirers of Sorloth, and with Atletico open to a sale, he could emerge as a very interesting option for a Man United team looking to add experience to their attack.