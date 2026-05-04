Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League semi-final second leg

By Matt Law | 04 May 2026 10:30 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 10:32

Arsenal will welcome Atletico Madrid to London on Tuesday evening for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The tie is delicately poised following a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week, with Julian Alvarez cancelling out a first-half effort from Viktor Gyokeres.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid kick off?

The Champions League clash in London will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday night.

Where is Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid being played?

The game will take place at Arsenal's home ground, the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal beat Atletico 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the league stage of this season's Champions League, but Atletico did draw 1-1 with the Gunners in the English capital in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final back in April 2018.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid in the UK

TV channels

The European game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Online streaming

The Champions League clash can be streamed live on Amazon's Prime Video.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted on the PrimeVideoSport X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the Amazon Prime Video Sport YouTube channel later in the evening.

Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid: What's the story?

This semi-final is delicately poised following a 1-1 draw in Madrid last week; Arsenal were the better team in the first half of the first leg, while Atletico were stronger in the second period, so a draw was about right, and both sides will be confident ahead of the return game.

Arsenal have only reached the Champions League final on one previous occasion, back in 2006, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in France.

Atletico, meanwhile, have been in the final of the European Cup on three previous occasions, including in 2014 and 2016, losing to rivals Real Madrid in those two fixtures.

The winner of this semi-final will take on either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the final, and it would be fair to say that the victor in that last-four contest will enter the final as the favourites.

Arsenal are the only unbeaten team in this season's competition, keeping eight clean sheets in the process, but Atletico have found the back of the net in each of their last 37 UEFA games.