Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid: Referee confirmed for Champions League clash - it is good news for the Gunners

By Saikat Mandal | 03 May 2026 20:28 , Last updated: 03 May 2026 21:32

Arsenal will host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night at the Emirates Stadium, and the Gunners may be pleased by the identity of the match referee.

The first leg in Spain ended in a tense 1-1 draw, with both goals arriving from the penalty spot, while another major decision was later overturned following VAR intervention.

Viktor Gyokeres gave Arsenal the lead in the first half before Julian Alvarez levelled after the break, but controversy followed when a penalty appeal involving Eberechi Eze left the North London side furious.

VAR advised Danny Makkelie to review his original decision to penalise David Hancko for a challenge on Eze, and to widespread surprise the spot-kick was eventually overturned.

A new officiating team has now been appointed for the return leg in London, and it could be viewed as encouraging news within the Arsenal camp.

Who is the referee for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid?

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to the Evening Standard, German referee Daniel Siebert will oversee the match, assisted by fellow Germans Rafael Foltyn and Bastian Dankert, while Robert Schroder and Tobias Stieler will handle VAR duties.

Siebert is already a familiar face to the Gunners, having officiated their Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Sporting CP in Lisbon, with Dankert also involved on VAR that night.

Across his last eight Champions League appointments, Siebert has shown 37 yellow cards, two red cards and awarded one penalty.

Arsenal may also take note that the home side have won 62.5% of his Champions League matches as referee.

Why Arsenal will be delighted with Daniel Siebert in charge

© Iconsport / PA Images

Siebert has also overseen two other Arsenal matches, both victories: a 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in last season’s league phase and a 3-1 Europa League success over Olympiacos five years ago.

By contrast, Atletico have never beaten English opposition under the German official, suffering a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season, drawing 0-0 with Manchester City in 2022, and losing 3-2 to Liverpool in 2021.

In truth, on a night of this magnitude, the referee may matter far less than the tactical execution, mentality and moments of quality that will ultimately decide who reaches the final.