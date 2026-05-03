Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League encounter

By Ben Sully | 03 May 2026 21:03 , Last updated: 03 May 2026 21:17

After booking their place in the FA Cup final, Chelsea return to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest on Monday.

The Blues head into the match in ninth place, while Forest are down in 16th position in the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the top-flight contest.

What time does Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

The game will get underway at 3pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Where is Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

Chelsea will have home advantage for the Premier League clash, which may not inspire confidence for a side that have gone five top-flight outings without a win at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues had to settle for a share of the spoils when the two sides last faced off at Stamford Bridge in October 2024.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can watch the game via Sky Go and the official Sky Sports app. If you are not a Sky customer, you can purchase a NOW TV pass, which will give you unlimited or temporary access to Sky Sports depending on which membership you choose.

Highlights

Match highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

The BBC Sport website should also upload a highlight package by the end of Monday.

What is at stake for Chelsea and Nottingham Forest?

Chelsea are set to play their first Premier League game since Liam Rosenior's sacking.

Calum McFarlane was placed in interim charge prior to last Sunday's FA Cup semi-final success against Leeds United, setting up a final showdown with Manchester City later this month.

McFarlane is now tasked with revitalising Chelsea's Premier League campaign, with the Blues down in ninth place and 10 points away from the top five after losing their last five top-flight matches.

Forest, meanwhile, will have one eye on their Europa League semi-final second leg against Aston Villa, a tie they lead 1-0 after Chris Wood scored a match-winning penalty in Thursday's clash at the City Ground.

However, Vitor Pereira's side can ill-afford to rest on their laurels in their battle to remain in the Premier League, with three points separating them from 18th-placed West Ham United ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge.