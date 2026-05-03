Aston Villa transfer news: Coventry City 'assembling offer' for former Frank Lampard student

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 03 May 2026 20:44 , Last updated: 03 May 2026 20:46

Coventry City boss Frank Lampard has reportedly Aston Villa's Ross Barkley as a key figure to help the club preserve their top-flight status after securing promotion to the Premier League.

The 47-year-old guided the Sky Blues back to the elite while finishing top of the 2025-26 Championship table and ending a wait of more than two decades for first-tier football.

Not since the 2000-01 campaign have the West Midlands side featured in the Premier League, with the club even dropping as far as League Two during that spell away.

Having risen from the fourth tier to the highest level in the space of nine years, Coventry’s ambition is now to stay among the elite and establish themselves as regulars.

It is believed planning for the summer window is already underway, with the club also linked with a move for Lois Openda, who is among several names on their radar.

Frank Lampard 'wants' reunion with Ross Barkley

© Iconsport / PA Images

As Coventry prepare for next season’s Premier League return, it is understood that Lampard is keen to add proven top-flight experience, prompting links with a possible reunion with a player from his first spell in charge of Chelsea.

According to Alan Nixon via Birmingham Live, the Sky Blues manager is planning his transfer strategy ahead of the window opening, with Lampard targeting Ross Barkley as his future at Aston Villa remains uncertain.

With more than 300 Premier League appearances across spells with Villa, Luton Town, Everton and Chelsea, Barkley would bring exactly the know-how Lampard is seeking, and an offer is reportedly being assembled.

It is also believed the midfielder could become the club’s highest earner, although Coventry may face competition amid talk of a possible return to Merseyside for the former England international.

How plausible is Ross Barkley’s move to Coventry?

© Imago / Richard Sellers Sportsphoto

Barkley’s contract at Villa is slightly complex, with his current deal due to expire in June 2026, although the Birmingham club hold an option to extend it until 2027.

However, after making only 20 appearances and five starts across all competitions for Unai Emery’s side this season, any such renewal now appears increasingly unlikely.

Should that prove to be the case, Coventry could land Barkley on a free transfer this summer, a move that would be smart business.

A similar situation unfolded at Leeds United, who are now on course to retain their Premier League status, aided by the free signing of Dominic Calvert-Lewin following their 2024-25 promotion, meaning a move for Barkley could further bolster Coventry’s chances of staying up beyond a single season.