Championship transfer news: Coventry City make 'initial contact' for £35m-rated Serie A forward

By Darren Plant | 01 May 2026 12:14

Coventry City have allegedly registered an interest in Juventus forward Lois Openda.

Having already sealed the Championship title, the Sky Blues travel to Watford on Saturday for their final game before a return to the Premier League.

After a 25-year absence and with Frank Lampard at the helm, Coventry are expected to show ambition in the transfer market.

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka will complete a permanent transfer to the CBS Arena after a successful loan stint.

Nevertheless, as per Gazzetto dello Sport, Coventry are interested in making an ambitious move for Openda over the coming weeks.

© Imago

Coventry targeting Openda deal

Having contributed 41 goals and 18 assists across 93 appearances for RB Leipzig, there were high hopes that the striker could replicate that form for Juventus.

However, just two goals have come from nine starts and 25 substitute outings in all competitions.

Juventus have already agreed to pay €40m (£34.52m) to sign the Belgium international on a permanent basis, leaving the Italian giants in a difficult position.

With Openda having failed to settle in Italy, Juventus chiefs must decide whether to keep faith in the 26-year-old or look for suitable offers.

From Coventry's perspective, they are said to be ready to offer an initial loan proposal. As it stands, it is unclear whether that would come with an option or obligation to buy.

Given the riches of the Premier League, it is plausible that Juventus will be receptive to such bids.

© Imago / News Images

Is Openda to Coventry realistic?

In the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Eredivisie combined, Openda holds a record of 82 goals and 26 assists from just 173 appearances.

As such, his reputation is strong on the continent, and there will be no shortage of interest from those leagues, particularly in Germany and France.

Coventry are also unlikely to be the only Premier League suitors for a player who also has 33 caps for Belgium.

Therefore, Coventry, as it stands, must surely be viewed as outsiders for Openda, even though they could offer him regular starts in England's top flight.