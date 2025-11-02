Bayern vs. PSG: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will renew their rivalry when they meet once again in the league phase of the league phase of the 2025-26 Champions League on Tuesday.

Luis Enrique's side lifted the Champions League trophy last season after defeating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final - marking the biggest victory in the final of the competition - and PSG are among the favourites to win the trophy once again this campaign.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Inter Milan, and Vincent Kompany's men will be hopeful of progressing deeper in the competition this time round, while a statement victory over PSG will be in their sights.

PSG and Bayern have faced each other several times over the years, and here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 15

Bayern wins: 8

Draws: 0

PSG wins: 7

Bayern and PSG have locked horns on 15 occasions throughout history, and there has not been a single draw, with Bayern leading the head-to-head eight wins to seven, and the pair have faced off regularly in recent years.

Bayern were actually on a four-game winning run against PSG, including 1-0 and 2-0 victories when the pair faced off in the last-16 stage of the 2022-23 Champions League.

The Munich giants also beat PSG 1-0 in the second leg of their contest in the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 competition, although the French outfit progressed to the final four on the away-goals rule.

The most famous meeting between the two sides came in the Champions League final in August 2020, though, and it was Bayern that emerged victorious courtesy of a 59th-minute header from Kingsley Coman.

However, PSG finally got revenge for the Champions League final defeat during the summer, defeating Bayern Munich 2-0 in the Club World Cup quarter-final.

That victory now takes PSG to just one victory behind Bayern Munich in their meetings, with the majority of the French side's wins coming in the earlier encounters between the two sides.

The opening eight games between Bayern and PSG took place in the group stage of the Champions League, and the French outfit posted five wins, including a 1-0 success in Munich back in November 1994.

Previous meetings

Jul 05, 2025: PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich (Club World Cup Quarter-Final)

Nov 26, 2024: Bayern 1-0 PSG (Champions League League Phase)

Mar 08, 2023: Bayern 2-0 PSG (Champions League Round of 16)

Feb 14, 2023: PSG 0-1 Bayern (Champions League Round of 16)

Apr 13, 2021: PSG 0-1 Bayern (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Apr 07, 2021: Bayern 2-3 PSG (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Aug 23, 2020: PSG 0-1 Bayern (Champions League Final)

Dec 05, 2017: Bayern 3-1 PSG (Champions League Group Stage)

Sep 27, 2017: PSG 3-0 Bayern (Champions League Group Stage)

Oct 18, 2000: Bayern 2-0 PSG (Champions League Group Stage)

Sep 26, 2000: PSG 1-0 Bayern (Champions League Group Stage)

Nov 05, 1997: PSG 3-1 Bayern (Champions League Group Stage)

Oct 22, 1997: Bayern 5-1 PSG (Champions League Group Stage)

Nov 23, 1994: Bayern 0-1 PSG (Champions League Group Stage)

Sept 14, 1994: PSG 2-0 Bayern (Champions League Group Stage)

