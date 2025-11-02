[monks data]
PSG logo
Champions League | League Stage
Nov 4, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Bayern logo

PSGParis Saint-Germain
vs.
BayernBayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of UCL league phase clash

By , Football Editor
Bayern vs. PSG: Head-to-head record and past meetings
© Imago
Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will renew their rivalry when they meet once again in the league phase of the league phase of the 2025-26 Champions League on Tuesday.

Luis Enrique's side lifted the Champions League trophy last season after defeating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final - marking the biggest victory in the final of the competition - and PSG are among the favourites to win the trophy once again this campaign.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Inter Milan, and Vincent Kompany's men will be hopeful of progressing deeper in the competition this time round, while a statement victory over PSG will be in their sights.

PSG and Bayern have faced each other several times over the years, and here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.


© Imago

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 15

Bayern wins: 8

Draws: 0

PSG wins: 7

Bayern and PSG have locked horns on 15 occasions throughout history, and there has not been a single draw, with Bayern leading the head-to-head eight wins to seven, and the pair have faced off regularly in recent years.

Bayern were actually on a four-game winning run against PSG, including 1-0 and 2-0 victories when the pair faced off in the last-16 stage of the 2022-23 Champions League.

The Munich giants also beat PSG 1-0 in the second leg of their contest in the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 competition, although the French outfit progressed to the final four on the away-goals rule.

The most famous meeting between the two sides came in the Champions League final in August 2020, though, and it was Bayern that emerged victorious courtesy of a 59th-minute header from Kingsley Coman.

However, PSG finally got revenge for the Champions League final defeat during the summer, defeating Bayern Munich 2-0 in the Club World Cup quarter-final.

That victory now takes PSG to just one victory behind Bayern Munich in their meetings, with the majority of the French side's wins coming in the earlier encounters between the two sides.

The opening eight games between Bayern and PSG took place in the group stage of the Champions League, and the French outfit posted five wins, including a 1-0 success in Munich back in November 1994.


Previous meetings

Jul 05, 2025: PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich (Club World Cup Quarter-Final)

Nov 26, 2024: Bayern 1-0 PSG (Champions League League Phase)

Mar 08, 2023: Bayern 2-0 PSG (Champions League Round of 16)

Feb 14, 2023: PSG 0-1 Bayern (Champions League Round of 16)

Apr 13, 2021: PSG 0-1 Bayern (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Apr 07, 2021: Bayern 2-3 PSG (Champions League Quarter-Finals)

Aug 23, 2020: PSG 0-1 Bayern (Champions League Final)

Dec 05, 2017: Bayern 3-1 PSG (Champions League Group Stage)

Sep 27, 2017: PSG 3-0 Bayern (Champions League Group Stage)

Oct 18, 2000: Bayern 2-0 PSG (Champions League Group Stage)

Sep 26, 2000: PSG 1-0 Bayern (Champions League Group Stage)

Nov 05, 1997: PSG 3-1 Bayern (Champions League Group Stage)

Oct 22, 1997: Bayern 5-1 PSG (Champions League Group Stage)

Nov 23, 1994: Bayern 0-1 PSG (Champions League Group Stage)

Sept 14, 1994: PSG 2-0 Bayern (Champions League Group Stage)

ID:558922:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4996:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Data Failed

How you voted: Bayern vs PSG

Bayern Munich
77.9%
Draw
13.6%
Paris Saint-Germain
8.4%
308
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman on October 27, 2024
Read Next:
Ruben Amorim 'dealt early transfer blow' in pursuit for Bayern attacker
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Vincent Kompany Kingsley Coman Kim Min-jae Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!