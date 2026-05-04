PSG lineup vs. Bayern Munich: Predicted XI for Champions League semi-final second leg

By Ben Knapton | 04 May 2026 10:13

Paris Saint-Germain will be missing integral defender Achraf Hakimi for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

The Morocco international tweaked his hamstring towards the end of last week's 5-4 win in the first leg and has been ruled out for a few weeks, depriving Luis Enrique of a key attacking and defensive threat.

Hakimi - who has set up nine goals and scored three of his own for PSG this season - is the only recognised right-back in the PSG squad, but 20-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery is no stranger to filling in for the African.

Zaire-Emery should therefore deputise in defence alongside Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes, who was also forcibly withdrawn last week but is not believed to be nursing a major injury.

With Zaire-Emery required in defence, Fabian Ruiz should be promoted to the first XI as part of the familiar midfield triumvirate with the indispensable Vitinha and Joao Neves.

Enrique at least has no issues in attack, where Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia registered a combined seven goal involvements last week, and the latter two are now chasing history.

Kvaratskhelia needs one more goal to break the record for the most by a PSG player in one Champions League season - he currently sits level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 10 from 2013-14 - while Dembele could become the first Parisiens player to score 2+ goals in three consecutive UCL games.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

> Click here to see how Bayern Munich could line up against PSG