Barcelona transfer news: Inter Milan chief delivers Alessandro Bastoni update amid Camp Nou speculation

By Matt Law | 04 May 2026 10:04

Inter Milan's sporting director Piero Ausilio has revealed that the club have not received any offers for Alessandro Bastoni, who continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona.

The Italy international is believed to be Barcelona's number one transfer target this summer, as the Catalan outfit look to improve their defensive unit.

Bastoni has helped Inter win the Serie A title this season, with the 27-year-old contributing omne goal and four assists in 27 appearances in Italy's top flight.

In all competitions, the centre-back has two goals and six assists in 38 appearances for Inter this term, and it is understood that he is on the radars of a number of major clubs.

As well as Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool are believed to be keen on the defender.

© Imago / IMAGO / Buzzi

Barcelona are 'pushing' for a summer move for Bastoni

However, Inter's sporting director Ausilio has said that the club are yet to receive any offers for the central defender.

"We haven’t received any offers regarding Bastoni. “He’s a valuable player for Inter and for Italy, a strong player, an incredible footballer, and we want to keep him," Ausilio told reporters.

According to SPORT, Inter want at least €60m (£52m) for Bastoni, which would prove to be problematic for Barcelona considering their financial issues.

Bastoni has reportedly made it clear that he only wants to join Barcelona if he is to leave Inter during this summer's transfer window for pastures new.

© Imago

Inter want 'at least' £52m for Bastoni

The 6ft 3in defender is a dominant presence, and he could be the perfect summer arrival for Barcelona considering their defensive problems during the current campaign.

Inter are in a strong position when it comes to the defender's future, with his contract due to run until the summer of 2028, so it would not be a surprise to see him remain at San Siro.

Barcelona are expected to push hard for the centre-back's signature, although the Catalan side are believed to be looking for Bastoni and his representative to put pressure on Inter to lower the asking price, which would make a summer transfer more realistic.