Saturday's La Liga predictions and previews including Osasuna vs. Barcelona

By Matt Law | 02 May 2026 00:05

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's away game with Osasuna, and Atletico Madrid's trip to Valencia.

© Imago / Photo Players Images

Levante's battle to escape the La Liga relegation zone will continue on Saturday, when they make the trip to Estadio de la Ceramica to take on Villarreal.

The visitors are currently 19th in the La Liga table, two points from the safety of 17th, while Villarreal are third, 15 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis.

We say: Villarreal 2-1 Levante

Levante's recent form has been impressive, and we are expecting this to be a tight match in terms of the scoreline, but Villarreal's excellent home record should allow them to secure all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Villarreal vs. Levante, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their domestic campaign away to Valencia on Saturday afternoon.

Diego Simeone's side are currently fourth in the La Liga table, 10 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis, while Valencia are 12th, with Los Che now five points outside of the relegation zone.

We say: Valencia 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Simeone will make wholesale changes to his Atletico side on Saturday, and we are backing Valencia to secure all three points at Mestalla to continue their push up the division.

> Click here to read our full preview for Valencia vs. Atletico Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Two teams with plenty on the line in the final stages of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign will lock horns on Saturday, as Alaves welcome Athletic Bilbao to Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Alaves are currently 16th in the La Liga table, two points ahead of 18th-placed Sevilla, while Athletic are 10th, three points behind sixth-placed Getafe in the race for Europe.

We say: Alaves 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Alaves are battling for their lives at the bottom, and they are in decent form, so it is difficult to back a struggling Athletic to triumph on Saturday. That said, the visitors should be good enough for a point, with both managers potentially having to accept a share of the spoils.

> Click here to read our full preview for Alaves vs. Athletic Bilbao, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Barcelona will be bidding to move a step closer to winning the La Liga title when they head to Estadio El Sadar on Saturday evening to tackle Osasuna.

Hansi Flick's side are currently 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, while Osasuna are ninth, two points off sixth-placed Getafe in the race for Europe.

We say: Osasuna 1-1 Barcelona

Barcelona have won their last nine league matches, but Osasuna are strong on home soil, and we fancy a draw here, with the title instead potentially being decided in El Clasico.

> Click here to read our full preview for Osasuna vs. Barcelona, including team news and predicted lineups