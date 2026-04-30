Preview: Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 30 Apr 2026 11:56 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 11:58

Two teams with plenty on the line in the final stages of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign will lock horns on Saturday, as Alaves welcome Athletic Bilbao to Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Alaves are currently 16th in the La Liga table, two points ahead of 18th-placed Sevilla, while Athletic are 10th, three points behind sixth-placed Getafe in the race for Europe.

Match preview

Alaves secured a huge three points against fellow strugglers Mallorca last time out, with their 2-1 win moving them into 16th spot in the table, two points outside of the relegation zone.

The Blue and Whites still have a lot of work to do in order to secure their La Liga status for another campaign, but they have now lost just one of their last six and appear to be moving in the right direction.

Quique Sanchez Flores' side have a fascinating end to the season, taking on Elche, Barcelona, Real Oviedo and Rayo Vallecano, so a lot could change in the coming weeks.

Alaves' home form this season has been relatively strong, picking up 24 points from 16 matches, only losing four times in the process.

El Glorioso have found it difficult to get the better of their Basque rivals Athletic, winning just nine of their 52 meetings in all competitions, although one of those victories came in the reverse game at San Mames earlier this season.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Athletic are actually unbeaten away to Alaves since October 2020, but it was 1-1 in the corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disappointing campaign for the Lions, who were expected to again challenge for Champions League qualification, having finished fourth last term.

A record of 12 wins, five draws and 16 defeats from 33 matches has brought Ernesto Valverde's side 41 points, which is only enough for 10th spot, but they are just three points behind sixth-placed Getafe, so European football for the 2026-27 campaign is a possibility.

Athletic are well off the pace in terms of the Champions League spots, while Europa League qualification also looks beyond them, but a spot in next season's Conference League would at least ensure that there is more European football on offer in 2026-27.

The Lions have actually lost five of their last seven league matches, including a 3-2 reverse to Atletico Madrid in their last game on April 25.

Alaves La Liga form:

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Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago

Alaves will be missing Lucas Boye on Saturday due to a hamstring issue, while Carlos Protesoni will have a late fitness test before his availability is determined.

Ibrahim Diabate replaced Boye off the bench last time out, and it is expected that the 26-year-old will be introduced for just his third La Liga start this weekend.

Toni Martinez has scored six times in his last five La Liga appearances, and the 28-year-old will continue in the final third of the field on Saturday.

Athletic, meanwhile, have managed to ease their injury list in recent matches; as it stands their only doubt is Benat Prados, with Mikel Jauregizar available again following a suspension.

Jauregizar is set to return to the middle of the midfield, while there could be a change further forward, with Alex Berenguer potentially coming in for Unai Gomez.

Nico Williams has had his injury problems this season, but the Spaniard has now featured in Athletic's last four La Liga matches, and he will again be in the XI here, barring any late fitness issues.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Tenaglia, Jonny, Parada; Perez, Ibanez, Blanco, Suarez, Rebbach; Diabate, Martinez

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Gorosabel, Vivian, Laporte, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Berenguer, N Williams; Guruzeta

We say: Alaves 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Alaves are battling for their lives at the bottom, and they are in decent form, so it is difficult to back a struggling Athletic to triumph on Saturday. That said, the visitors should be good enough for a point, with both managers potentially having to accept a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.