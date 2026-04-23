Preview: Alaves vs Mallorca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 23 Apr 2026 12:02 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 12:05

Two teams battling to remain in La Liga will lock horns for a relegation six-pointer on Saturday afternoon, with Alaves welcoming Mallorca to Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Alaves are currently 18th in the La Liga table, one point behind 17th-placed Sevilla, while Mallorca are 14th, two points above their opponents in this weekend's contest.

Match preview

Alaves can certainly take a lot of positives from their performance away to Real Madrid on Tuesday evening, only losing 2-1 to Alvaro Arbeloa's side, but a 15th league defeat of the campaign has left them in the relegation zone heading towards the final straight.

The Blue and Whites actually brought a four-game unbeaten run into the clash at Bernabeu, including a 2-2 draw with Osasuna in their last match in front of their own supporters.

Quique Sanchez Flores' side have a very interesting finish to the season on paper, with three of their last four games against Elche, Real Oviedo and Rayo Vallecano - three other teams battling towards the wrong end of Spain's top flight.

Alaves have picked up 21 points from their 15 home league matches this season, and they recorded a 1-0 win over Mallorca in the reverse game during the 2024-25 campaign.

That said, Mallorca are looking to do a La Liga double over Alaves this season, having posted a 1-0 victory when the pair locked horns for the reverse game back in September 2025.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Mallorca are also in a good place in terms of their recent results, having won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five league games to move up the division and into 14th.

Since losing four league games in a row between February 7 and February 28, Mallorca have picked up 11 points from six fixtures, but there is still a lot of work to do when it comes to avoiding relegation, as Martin Demichelis' side are only two points clear of the bottom three.

The Pirates are three points off 11th, meanwhile, so a lot could change in a short space of time, and their struggles this season have been surprising considering that they have finished ninth and 10th in two of their last three campaigns at this level.

Mallorca will enter the match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Valencia at home, but they have struggled on their travels this season, picking up just six points from 15 matches, which is the second-worst record in the division behind Elche (four points).

The Palma outfit have had the better of their previous meetings with Alaves, leading the overall head-to-head record 21 wins to 11, while there have also been nine draws.

Alaves La Liga form:

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Mallorca La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Alaves need to make a check on Carlos Protesoni, who has a muscular problem, but the 28-year-old is the home side's only injury concern at this stage of proceedings.

The squad will be boosted by the return of Abde Rebbach, who was suspended for the narrow defeat to Real Madrid last time out, and the 27-year-old could start in a wide area.

Lucas Boye and Toni Martinez have scored 20 times between them in the league during the 2025-26 campaign, and the pair are set to continue in the final third of the field.

As for Mallorca, a lengthy injury list includes Jan Salas, Mateo Joseph, Antonio Raillo and Lucas Bergstrom, with all four definitely out of the contest.

The visitors also have doubts over Zito Luvumbo and Marash Kumbulla, with the pair requiring late fitness tests before their availability for the match is determined.

Vedat Muriqi has had an outstanding season, scoring 21 times in La Liga, and there will once again be a start in the final third of the field for the Kosovo international.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Tenaglia, Jonny, Parada; Perez, Blanco, Ibanez, Rebbach; Guridi; Martinez, Boye

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Valjent, Mascarell, Mojica; Darder, Costa, Morlanes; Torre; Muriqi, Virgili

We say: Alaves 1-1 Mallorca

Both sides are in solid form, and with Mallorca finding it difficult on their travels this season, we are expecting Alaves to be good enough to secure a share of the spoils on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.