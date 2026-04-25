Premier League
Liverpool
Apr 25, 2026 3.00pm
Anfield
Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace LIVE: Updates, latest score from Premier League clash at Anfield

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Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace LIVE: Updates from Premier League clash
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Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield!

The Reds come into the contest aiming to solidify their spot in the Champions League places after back-to-back top-flight wins over Fulham and most recently Everton.

Meanwhile, Palace have one eye on their Conference League semi-final with Shakhtar Donetsk but will nevertheless endeavour to prolong a marvellous head-to-head record over Arne Slot' side, whom they have won their last three games against.

Make sure you do not miss a beat with Sports Mole's social blog below!

 
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