Tuesday's La Liga predictions and previews including Real Madrid vs. Alaves

By Matt Law | 21 Apr 2026 00:05

Today's La Liga predictions include Real Madrid's home fixture with Alaves, and a clash between Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna at San Mames.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Two teams battling for La Liga survival will go toe-to-toe when Mallorca welcome Valencia to Son Moix on Tuesday.

The home side are sitting in 15th place and two points clear of the drop zone, while the visitors are a point better off in 14th position.

We say: Mallorca 2-1 Valencia

Mallorca have momentum on their side after winning their last three home matches, and we think they will continue their impressive form in front of their supporters by claiming a narrow win over a Valencia side reeling from back-to-back losses.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mallorca vs. Valencia, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Just a point separates Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna ahead of Tuesday's La Liga encounter at San Mames.

Los Leones head into matchday 32 in 11th position in the league table, two places behind their midweek opponents.

We say: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Osasuna

Athletic come into the game on the back of a poor run of results, but they have avoided defeat in their last five meetings with Osasuna, and we think they will extend that run by playing out a draw against a team that has found wins hard to come by on the road.

> Click here to read our full preview for Athletic Bilbao vs. Osasuna, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Betis will aim to put a major European setback behind them on Tuesday evening when they travel to Estadi Montilivi to take on Girona.

November’s 1-1 draw stretched Betis’s unbeaten run to three matches against Girona, with the hosts recording just one win in 15 meetings across all competitions since October 2010.

We say: Girona 2-1 Real Betis

Girona have been strong at home in recent weeks, and facing a Betis side still reeling from a major European setback gives them an excellent opportunity to secure all three points.

We are backing the hosts to edge out their visitors and come out on top.

> Click here to read our full preview for Girona vs. Real Betis, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Real Madrid will attempt to bounce back from their Champions League quarter-final exit when they take on Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu in Tuesday's La Liga encounter.

Los Blancos are nine points adrift of leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table, while the visitors are hovering just above the bottom three.

We say: Real Madrid 3-1 Alaves

Real Madrid may be resigned to defeat in the title race, but they will still want to produce a positive response to a poor run of form, and we think the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior could enjoy themselves against an Alaves team that has been vulnerable defensively in recent times.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Madrid vs. Alaves, including team news and predicted lineups