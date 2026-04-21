Liverpool transfer news: Reds make Bundesliga star 'top target to replace Mohamed Salah

By Ben Sully | 21 Apr 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 00:12

Liverpool have reportedly earmarked RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande as their preferred option to replace Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international played a key role in Sunday's derby clash with local rivals Everton, scoring the opener in a 2-1 victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The outing was Salah's final appearance in a Merseyside derby, with the Liverpool legend set to leave when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Salah has struggled to reach the heights of previous seasons this term, but he will still leave a significant void in the squad when he departs this summer.

Liverpool's recruitment team are already scouring the market for the ideal candidate to replace Salah in the frontline.

© Iconsport / Jessica Hornby, Sportimage, SPI

Liverpool targeting Diomande as Salah replacement

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have made Leipzig's Diomande their first-choice option to replace Salah this summer.

The update claims that all of Liverpool's key decision-makers have given the green light to pursue a move for the Ivory Coast international.

There are 'concrete talks' taking place with the player's representatives, although Liverpool are yet to start negotiations with Leipzig.

The Reds are believed to be facing competition from Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, who have already made contact with the player's agents.

Diomande is already attracting significant transfer interest despite only joining Leipzig from Spanish side Leganes last summer.

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Diomande's eye-catching campaign

The 19-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 32 competitive matches this season.

Diomande registered 18 of those goal contributions in the Bundesliga, the second-highest tally in the Leipzig squad.

The youngster has largely been utilised on the right flank this term, although he is capable of playing off the left wing.

Liverpool will surely look to utilise Diomande as a right winger if they are able to secure his signature, although Leipzig are not giving up hope of retaining his services.

The Bundesliga club, who may be able to offer Champions League football for next season, are hoping to negotiate an improved contract with Diomande in a bid to ward off his potential suitors.