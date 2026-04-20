Liverpool news: Dominik Szoboszlai breaks silence on new Anfield contract amid Real Madrid interest

By Lewis Blain | 20 Apr 2026 13:20

Liverpool are facing an increasingly important decision over the future of one of their most influential players.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been one of the few bright sparks in a difficult season, but uncertainty remains over his long-term future at Anfield.

And with interest from Real Madrid continuing in the background, the Reds may need to act quickly.

Dominik Szoboszlai issues fresh update on Liverpool contract talks

© Iconsport / News Images LTD/Alamy Live News

Szoboszlai has admitted there has been little progress in talks over a new deal with Liverpool.

The Hungary captain is under contract until 2028, but Liverpool are keen to secure his long-term future after his impressive performances this season.

Speaking after Liverpool’s win over arch-rivals Everton, via Sky Sports, Szoboszlai said:

“There has been no real progression, so I cannot say anything new about my contract situation.

“Of course, I see myself here in the long term. I love being here, as I said many times. I’m completely relaxed.”

Those comments will offer Liverpool encouragement, with the midfielder making it clear he wants to stay at Anfield, even if negotiations are yet to move forward.

Liverpool need to tie Dominik Szoboszlai down amid Real Madrid interest

© Imago / APL

However, despite his comments, the Merseyside giants simply cannot afford to delay for too much longer.

The LaLiga side are understood to be strong admirers of Szoboszlai and have been tracking him as they look to reshape their midfield.

The Hungary international has previously spoken of Real Madrid as a “dream” destination and, given the uncertainty around Liverpool at the moment, that interest will not go unnoticed.

With Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson already confirmed to be leaving, Liverpool need to ensure Szoboszlai becomes one of the faces of their next era.

Still only 25, he is entering the prime of his career and has already shown he can thrive in the Premier League.

If Liverpool want to build around him, they need to move quickly and get a new contract agreed before clubs like Real Madrid become a more serious threat.