Aston Villa transfer news: Juventus to rival Unai Emery for Ligue 1 defender?

By Darren Plant | 20 Apr 2026 13:06

Aston Villa and Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Lens defender Samson Baidoo.

Both clubs are currently focused on trying to ensure that they are playing Champions League football during 2025-26.

At a time when Villa sit in fourth position in the Premier League table, Juventus are in the same spot in the Serie A standings.

However, the hierarchies at each team must start to contemplate their options ahead of the summer transfer window, aware that they need additions to take their respective clubs to their next level.

According to Tuttosport, Aston Villa and Juventus are paying attention to the development of one of Ligue 1's most impressive defensive performers.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Who is Samson Baidoo?

The report alleges that Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the progression of the 22-year-old.

Baidoo has made 17 starts and two substitute outings in France's top flight this campaign, helping Lens to sit in second place in the Ligue 1 table and still challenging Paris Saint-Germain for the title.

Lens also possess the second-best defensive record in the division, conceding just 30 goals from their 29 games.

With a contract in place under 2030, Baidoo could remain at Lens for the time being, particularly if they secure Champions League qualification themselves.

Nevertheless, Baidoo, who played 71 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg prior to his transfer last summer, is viewed as one of Ligue 1's most promising centre-backs.

His form also keeps him in contention for Austria's World Cup squad. However, he only has one cap to his name thus far.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Why Aston Villa need defensive reinforcements

Although Aston Villa are on the cusp of a top-five finish in the Premier League, that is not to say that Unai Emery needs to sign at least one new centre-back.

His current four options are aged between 28 and 33. When full-backs Matty Cash and Lucas Digne are also 28 and 32 respectively, it means lowering the average age of the backline has become a necessity.

There has already been a report that Villa are interested in an emerging star in Portuguese football.