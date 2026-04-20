Liverpool games Giorgi Mamardashvili could miss with knee injury as recovery timeline revealed

By Ben Knapton | 20 Apr 2026 16:40

Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is reportedly set to spend a minimum of two and potentially up to four weeks on the sidelines with the injury he sustained against Everton on Sunday.

The Georgia international has been filling in for his superior Alisson Becker during the Brazilian's absence through injury, but he came off the worst in a three-player collision in the 2-1 Merseyside derby triumph.

While trying to stop Beto's equaliser, Mamardashvili collided with the Toffees striker and teammate Andy Robertson, causing him to drop to the turf in agony as medics rushed to his aid.

Mamardashvili could not continue and had to be stretchered off the field to be replaced by third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, making his Premier League debut for the reigning champions.

Manager Arne Slot revealed after the game that Mamardashvili had gone to hospital to assess the extent of the damage, but he did not expect his number two goalkeeper to be sidelined for long.

According to a report from The Athletic, Mamardashvili has indeed avoided a serious injury, but the goalkeeper will miss between two and four weeks with a 'deep wound' to his knee.

Which Liverpool games will Giorgi Mamardashvili miss through injury?

© Imago

Mamardashvili is almost certain to return for Liverpool before the end of the season, but the Georgian could miss four of the Reds' remaining five Premier League fixtures if he takes the full four weeks to recover.

Mamardashvili will certainly miss Saturday's visit of Crystal Palace, in which Woodman is expected to make his full Premier League debut for Liverpool, and just his second start after October's 3-0 EFL Cup defeat to the same opponent.

Liverpool's number two is also unlikely to be available for the clash with Manchester United on May 3 too, but Alisson is aiming for a return from his own concern in that heavyweight contest with the Red Devils.

Mamardashvili may or may not be fit for the visit of Chelsea on May 9, or the trip to Aston Villa on May 17, but he is expected to be back in the squad for the Premier League final-day clash with Brentford (May 24) at the latest.

Liverpool games Giorgi Mamardashvili could miss through injury April 25: vs. Crystal Palace (H) May 3: vs. Man United (A) May 9: vs. Chelsea (H) May 17: vs. Aston Villa (A)

The 25-year-old - who has kept four clean sheets in 18 matches for Liverpool during the 2025-26 season - issued a reassuring update to fans on social media following Sunday's win, saying: "Thank God everything is fine. Thank you all so much for your support and for being by my side. I’ll be back soon."

When will Liverpool's other injured players return?

© Iconsport / News Images LTD/Alamy Live News

Straight after entering the treatment room, Mamardashvili could potentially be Liverpool's next cab off the rank, if he and Alisson are both given the green light to face Man United in two weeks' time.

Slot is also sweating on the fitness of luckless defender Joe Gomez, who was missing against Everton with a new muscular injury, but there is no timeframe on his return.

Meanwhile, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Wataru Endo and Conor Bradley are all long-term absentees for Liverpool, who sit seven points clear of Chelsea in fifth place in the Premier League table after the weekend's victory.