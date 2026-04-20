Chelsea injury news: Levi Colwill update provided by Liam Rosenior after Under-21s appearance

By Darren Plant | 20 Apr 2026 15:02

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has suggested that Levi Colwill remains on schedule to feature in the Premier League this season.

Colwill has been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury in the days after Chelsea returned for pre-season training in the summer.

Rosenior is often quizzed on the progress of the academy graduate, acknowledging that 'several boxes' need to be ticked before the left-sided centre-back comes back into contention.

However, the 23-year-old was able to make a comeback in a Under-21s friendly on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion, Rosenior hinted that he was optimistic of a top-flight outing for Colwill over the coming weeks.

© Imago

Rosenior provides Colwill update

The Blues boss told reporters that Colwill was in line to represent the Under-21s for a second time on Saturday.

He said: "Very hopefully, yes, you can see him before the end of the season. Levi's plan, it was a very low-level game, 60 minutes was a really, really good start for him.

"We want him to be involved in the next game on Saturday with the Under-21s as well, build him up, because it's been a really bad injury that he's come back from.

"So his rehab's gone really well, he's trained today, he makes a huge impression on the group. You can see his presence on the training pitch. I can't wait to have him back in with the group."

© Imago

Will Colwill make Chelsea first-team appearance in 2025-26?

Despite the positive words from Rosenior, it is far from a foregone conclusion that Colwill is given minutes before the end of the campaign.

Rosenior will need to consider the player's lack of match sharpness at a time when Chelsea are struggling to earn European football for 2026-27.

While Colwill would undoubtedly provide Chelsea with a physical and leadership boost, his inclusion at this stage of the season would be a risk.

Nevertheless, with at least six matches to play in all competitions up to and including May 24, the door remains ajar.