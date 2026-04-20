Brighton vs. Chelsea: Liam Rosenior uses one word to suggest reason behind abysmal Premier League form

By Darren Plant | 20 Apr 2026 15:20

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has reiterated that "moments" are the difference between his side winning and losing Premier League matches.

The Blues are currently preparing to face Brighton & Hove Albion in a pivotal fixture at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester United represented the fifth loss in six top-fight matches.

As a result, Chelsea are at risk of missing out on European qualification and even dropping into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

At a press conference on Monday, it was highlighted that Chelsea are on a run of 67 shots without scoring a goal in the top flight.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

Rosenior says "moments" are costing Chelsea

While accepting that Chelsea must start winning football matches by any means necessary, the Englishman feels that a combination of his players not being ruthless and bad luck have counted against them.

He told reporters: "Again, when we go through, I don't want to talk for too long. What I'm saying is we do a lot of information gathering, we do a lot of data, we analyse the games. A lot of it comes down to moments.

"The Manchester United game sums it up, they've had one shot on target. Well, we've had 10 men and it ends up in our net. Sometimes we have to make sure that in the key moments we stay switched on, and we haven't done that, and then what happens?

"The result changes the flow, the confidence of the team drops if you're losing a game against any team, and we have to make sure going into the rest of the season that we keep the back door shut and give ourselves a chance by scoring the first goal in the game."

© Iconsport / SPI

Does Rosenior have a point?

With regards to the Man United game, Rosenior is right to feel that Chelsea would have prevailed on another day.

Man United scored with one shot from four attempts, while Chelsea failed to net from 21 shots and hit the woodwork on three occasions.

A wonder-save from Jordan Pickford stopped Chelsea from equalising at Everton before a 3-0 defeat, while only the tightest of offside calls prevented Marc Cucurella from giving the Blues the lead against Manchester City, again before a 3-0 reverse.

Nevertheless, Chelsea must focus on their responses to near-misses if they are to make any progress under Rosenior. All teams squander opportunities and have luck count against them throughout a season.