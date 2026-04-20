Real Madrid transfer news: Fabregas confirms Como plan new Castilla raid with several targets identified

By Axel Clody | 20 Apr 2026 11:22

Real Madrid have definitively decided to bring talented young forward Nico Paz back to the club this summer, but that move is unlikely to be the only deal struck between the Spanish giants and Como in the coming months.

The ambitious Serie A club — who already have former Real Madrid academy product Jacobo Ramon in their squad — are preparing a new offensive. Como are expected to attempt to sign several further young talents from the Spanish capital this summer.

Fabregas targets more Real Madrid talent

© Imago / Oscar Manuel Sanchez / ZUMA Press Wire

Interest in promising winger Daniel Yanez has been circulating behind the scenes for some time. Coach Cesc Fabregas has now publicly confirmed as much, making clear that Real Madrid's academy will remain one of his club's primary targets in the window. His comments were relayed by Mundo Deportivo.

'Yes, we follow Real Madrid Castilla players. We are always on the move, and we have to be. Sometimes, yes, big data and statistics, but live too. You have to see the player in real time. Their feelings, their ball control, their movements, whether they speak or not on the pitch — it is all very important to us.'

'We are looking to improve for the future. We know the result that Nico Paz has given, the result that Jacobo Ramon has given, and we continue to think about possible solutions for the future. But not only at Castilla, in the world in general,' he added.

Strong relationship gives Como the edge

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Yanez is unlikely to be the only Castilla player Como pursue this summer. Several other names have also emerged on their radar: Diego Aguado, Manuel Angel and attacking talent Gonzalo Garcia could all be wearing the blue and white of Como before next season kicks off. In Garcia's case, it is already understood that Real Madrid will offer him for sale in the upcoming window.

The excellent relationship Como's representatives have built with the Real Madrid hierarchy in recent years gives them a clear and undeniable advantage in the race for their targets. In those circumstances, it would come as no surprise to see several more young Madrid prospects join Fabregas' squad in what promises to be a busy summer.