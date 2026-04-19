Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Alaves: Raul Asencio, Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo updates

By Ben Sully | 19 Apr 2026 19:19 , Last updated: 19 Apr 2026 19:21

Real Madrid will attempt to close the signicant nine-point gap to leaders Barcelona when they take on Alaves in Tuesday's La Liga contest.

Los Blancos are still reeling from their dramatic Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich last week - a result that ended their best route to winning a trophy this season.

After losing 2-1 in the first leg, Alvaro Arbeloa's side established a 3-2 lead at the Allianz Arena before Eduardo Camavinga's 86th-minute red card swung the balance in Bayern's favour.

Late goals from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise condemned Real Madrid to a 4-3 defeat on the night, extending their winless run to five matches in all competitions.

Los Blancos will now turn their focus back to domestic action, knowing that they need a miracle to overturn the nine-point deficit to Barcelona in the final seven matches of the season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Alaves, who are hovering one point above the drop zone.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: April 24 (vs. Real Betis)

Asencio missed the second leg against Bayern due to a bout of gastroenteritis. The centre-back recently went to the hospital for further tests after the illness worsened.

The 23-year-old is set to miss Tuesday's fixture and is in a race against time to prove his fitness for Friday's clash with Real Betis.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo sustained a serious knee injury at the start of March, ruling him out of the rest of the season and the 2026 World Cup. The Brazil international is likely to be out for around six to seven months.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Courtois remains unavailable for selection as he continues to work on his recovery from a thigh injury that has kept him out of the last five matches.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this fixture, although Kylian Mbappe is one booking away from a one-match ban.