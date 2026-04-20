Man United transfer news: Red Devils eyeing 'spectacular move' for Real Madrid's midfield ace

By Matt Law | 20 Apr 2026 17:53 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 17:56

Manchester United are reportedly giving serious consideration to what would be a spectacular move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are set to bring in at least two midfielders in the upcoming market, with Casemiro's departure on a free transfer being confirmed earlier this year, while Manuel Ugarte is also expected to move on due to his struggles in Manchester.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson continues to be linked with a move to Man United, but it is understood that Manchester City lead the race for the England international.

According to The Telegraph, Man United are keeping a close eye on Tchouameni's situation at Real Madrid amid suggestions that the Spanish giants may be open to a sale.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions view Tchouameni as the ideal replacement for Casemiro, who also made the switch to Old Trafford from Bernabeu.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Man United 'eyeing' summer move for Real Madrid's Tchouameni

Real Madrid are being heavily linked with a move for Manchester City's Rodri, and should the Spain international move to Bernabeu, Tchouameni may be allowed to depart.

The 26-year-old has once again been a vital player for Real Madrid this season, scoring twice and registering two assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

Tchouameni made the move to Bernabeu from Monaco in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the capital giants on 190 occasions, scoring seven goals and registering eight assists.

The Frenchman's contract in the Spanish capital is due to expire in June 2028, having penned a six-year deal upon his arrival from Ligue 1 ahead of the 2022-23 season.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Would Tchouameni be a good signing for Man United?

Tchouameni would undoubtedly bring a winning mentality to Man United, having lifted eight trophies during his time at Real Madrid, including La Liga and the Champions League.

At 26, the Frenchman would be a long-term investment for the Red Devils, and there is no question that he is one of the best holding midfielders in world football.

Tchouameni would not come cheap, with Man United potentially having to pay in the region of £70m to sign him this summer, but he has the potential to be a star for the club in the years to come.