Tottenham injury, suspension list and return dates for Wolverhampton Wanderers clash: Romero, Vicario latest

By Ellis Stevens | 22 Apr 2026 13:57

Tottenham Hotspur resume their fight for Premier League survival when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

The Whites remain winless in the league in 2026 and have fallen to 18th in the standings, two points adrift from West Ham United in safety, leaving Roberto De Zerbi's side in desperate need of a victory.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham’s latest injury and suspension news.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Aston Villa)

Davies has been out with an ankle injury since January, and the defender is not expected to return until at least next month.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Kudus was due to return earlier this month, but the forward now requires further specialist review and potentially surgery after a setback, meaning the forward is now unlikely to appear for the remainder of the season.

Wilson Odobert

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Odobert ruptured his ACL against Newcastle in February, meaning the winger will not feature for Spurs until next season as he undergoes his lengthy rehab.

Dejan Kulusevski

© Imago / Bildbyran

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski remains unavailable with a knee injury that he picked up last season, and it looks as though the forward will be sidelined for the remainder of this campaign.

© Imago

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Aston Villa)

Vicario has missed Tottenham's last two matches with a groin issue, and the goalkeeper is not expected to return in time for Saturday's game.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Romero suffered a knee injury in the loss to Sunderland earlier this month, and it has now been reported that the defender will miss the rest of the season.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham Hotspur have no players unavailable due to suspension for their clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.