Preview: Inter Miami vs New England Revolution - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 23 Apr 2026 04:54

Seeking successive away victories in the 2026 MLS campaign, the New England Revolution will visit Nu Stadium for a date with Inter Miami on Saturday.

The reigning league champions are second in the Eastern Conference following a 2-0 win versus Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, putting them three points above New England who are third after edging Atlanta United 2-1.

Match preview

Under new management, Inter Miami continue to thrive, failing to drop a single point since Angel Guillermo Hoyos took charge.

On Saturday, they can claim their first regular-season triumph at their new venue, after drawing the New York Red Bulls and Austin FC at Nu Stadium earlier this month.

In two of their three competitive games there this year, Miami have had the lead in the second half and failed to hang on, collecting three draws along the way.

While their new stadium has yet to bring them a victory domestically, the Herons are unbeaten in their last four MLS matches played in Florida.

With a win this weekend, they would surpass their longest unbeaten run from 2025 when they began the league campaign with points in each of their opening eight outings.

The Herons have won their last four matches against the Revolution, including a 4-1 victory at their previous venue, Chase Stadium, last year.

© Iconsport

So far in 2026, we have seen two different New England teams that have thrived at Foxborough but not so much on the road.

Four of their five victories this season took place at Gillette Stadium, while Marko Mitrovic is seeking his second away triumph in the regular season since taking over.

After eight matchdays, the Revs have collected 15 points, five more than they had at this stage of the previous campaign.

On Saturday, they can claim consecutive MLS away triumphs for the first time since winning three in a row between April and May of last year.

Nine of their 11 goals conceded this year have come away from home, though they have given up one or fewer in their last four regular-season affairs.

The Revs have not won a regular-season outing in the Sunshine State since blanking Orlando City 3-0 in August of the 2022 campaign.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

New England Revolution Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

On the Miami side, Argentine striker Mateo Silvetti remains questionable because of a hamstring strain.

Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez netted late goals for them on Wednesday, while captain Lionel Messi played the full 90 minutes.

At New England, Jackson Yueill and Brayan Ceballos are question marks due to lower-body injuries, as are Matt Polster and former Herons striker Leonardo Campana for that same reason.

Will Sands and Peyton Miller netted second-half strikes for them on Wednesday to extend their winning run to four matches.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Lujan, Falcon, Micael, Fray; De Paul, Bright; Messi, Ruiz, Segovia; Berterame

New England Revolution possible starting lineup:

Turner; Feingold, Kohler, Fofana, Sands; Fagundez, Gil, Yusuf; Langoni, Turgeman, Yow

We say: Inter Miami 3-2 New England Revolution

For as vulnerable as Miami are defensively, they more than make up for it in the attacking third, and we expect another strong attacking display from both sides this weekend with the Herons finding a way.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.