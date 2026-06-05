Preview: Kosovo vs Andorra - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 05 Jun 2026 13:16 , Last updated: 05 Jun 2026 13:16

Kosovo and Andorra will clash at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri in an international friendly match on Sunday night.

Both the hosts and visitors failed to qualify for the World Cup, leaving this meeting as a warm-up ahead of the Nations League.

Match preview

Kosovo, having made their debut in the qualifiers in 2016, have never secured their place at the finals of a World Cup.

The Dardanians came excruciatingly close to booking their place at the 2026 finals, finishing just three points behind Switzerland in Group B of UEFA qualifying, meaning they entered the playoffs.

Kosovo recorded a thrilling 4-3 victory against Slovakia in the semi-finals before devastatingly falling to a 1-0 defeat against Turkey in the final, ending their dreams of a debut appearance in the World Cup.

Franco Foda's side failed to bounce back in their friendly meeting with Czech Republic last weekend, losing 2-1, and the manager will be hoping for a response when Kosovo take on Andorra.

Kosovo will draw confidence from their formidable home record, with the playoff final loss to Turkey their only defeat in the last nine home fixtures.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Meanwhile, visitors Andorra will head into Sunday's match boosted by their recent streak-snapping 2-0 victory against Liechtenstein.

That triumph ended a 15-game winless run across all competitions, featuring 11 defeats and four draws.

Seven of those losses came during Andorra's miserable World Cup qualifying campaign, which saw Koldo Alvarez's team finish rock bottom of Group K with just one point from eight games.

Andorra will now be aiming to record back-to-back wins for the first time since victories against St Kitts And Nevis and Grenada in March 2022.

Kosovo International Friendlies form:

W L L W W L

Kosovo form (all competitions):

W W D W L L

Andorra International Friendlies form:

D L L D L W

Andorra form (all competitions):

L L L D L W

Team News

© Imago

Lindon Emerllahu scored five minutes after coming off the bench in the eventual defeat to Czech Republic last time out, and the midfielder could be rewarded with a start here.

Emerllahu could replace Leon Avdullahu in the middle of the park, while the remainder of the team could stay the same.

As for Andorra, Alexandre Martinez and Jordi Alaez came from the bench to score the winning goals against Liechtenstein, and both could start on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Koldo may decide to name a largely unchanged team as Andorra search for another victory.

Kosovo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Vojvoda, I Krasniqi, Hajdari, Gallapeni; E Krasniqi, Emerllahu, Rexhbecaj, Hodza; Asllani, Rrahmani

Andorra possible starting lineup:

Alvarez; Font, Llovera, Olivera, Nicolas; Alaez, Izquierdo, Babot, Rodrigo; Pujol, Lopez

We say: Kosovo 2-1 Andorra

Kosovo have a formidable record at their home ground, and although Andorra will be boosted from their recent win, the hosts should secure the victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.