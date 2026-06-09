Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils ‘scouting’ £38.9m Serie A striker sensation amid Joshua Zirkzee uncertainty

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jun 2026 12:55 , Last updated: 09 Jun 2026 13:00

Manchester United are reportedly among a number of clubs keeping a close eye on Inter Milan’s highly-rated striker Francesco Pio Esposito.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2025-26 campaign with the Serie A champions, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 48 appearances for Cristian Chivu’s side.

Esposito was rewarded with a promotion to Inter’s first team after excelling in the previous campaign with Spezia in Serie B, scoring 17 goals in 38 league games.

The 6ft 3in striker has also made a notable impression on the international stage with Italy, scoring five goals in nine matches since earning his first cap in September last year.

According to TEAMtalk, Man United scouts were present for Italy’s two friendlies against Luxembourg and Greece over the last week, with Esposito starting and scoring in both games to help the Azzurri claim two 1-0 wins.

It is understood that Esposito - valued at €45m (£38.9m) by transfermarkt - has attracted the attention of other Premier League clubs, with champions Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea’s ownership group, BlueCo, all said to have been monitoring the striker’s development over the last 12 months.

© Imago / Buzzi

Esposito in, Zirkzee out at Man United this summer?

Prising Esposito away from Inter could prove challenging, though, as he is regarded as one of the most exciting young forwards in European football and signed a new four-year contract extension in April last year.

Man United’s interest in Esposito comes at a time when fellow striker Joshua Zirkzee is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford having fallen down the pecking order.

The 25-year-old has failed to reach the heights expected as a Red Devils player since joining from Bologna for an initial £36.5m in 2024, scoring only nine goals in 75 appearances across all competitions.

Zirkzee started just five of his 24 Premier League games in the 2025-26 season, scoring two goals, but the Dutchman is still a player admired by several Serie A clubs, including Inter.

Roma have also been credited with an interest in Zirkzee and are said to believe that a deal between €20m (£17.25m) and €25m (£21.6m) could be agreed with Man United.

Even though Man United are currently prioritising midfield reinforcements, it is thought that the sale of Zirkzee this summer would force the club to sign a replacement, someone who can provide competition for Benjamin Sesko.

The Red Devils have already agreed a £39m deal to sign Atalanta's Ederson and are targeting big-money moves for Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, but it remains to be seen whether they will look to sign both in addition to the Brazilian.