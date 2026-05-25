Man Utd transfer news: Roma planning ‘new assault’ on Red Devils flop with valuation revealed

By Oliver Thomas | 25 May 2026 15:35 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 15:39

Roma are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

The 25-year-old has failed to reach the heights expected at Old Trafford since joining from Bologna for an initial £36.5m in 2024 during Erik ten Hag’s reign.

Zirkzee has played a total of 75 times for Man United across all competitions, but he has only scored nine goals and has registered four assists.

In the 2025-26 campaign, Zirkzee fell down the pecking order under both Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick, starting just five of his 24 Premier League games and scoring only two goals.

The Netherlands international is in danger of missing out on a place in Ronald Koeman’s 2026 World Cup squad, while there is growing uncertainty over his long-term future at Man United.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Roma plotting £21.6m transfer for Man Utd’s Zirkzee

Last month, reports emerged claiming that Zirkzee could be one of 13 Man United players to leave the club this summer, as the Red Devils plan to balance their books with a squad overhaul.

Having previously impressed during a two-year spell with Bologna between 2022 and 2024, a return to Serie A has been mooted for Zirkzee, even though he still has three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.

Roma are one Italian club who have previously been credited with an interest in Zirkzee, and La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the forward is back on their radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

I Giallorossi considered a move for Zirkzee in January which ultimately failed to materialise, and fresh talks between manager Gian Piero Gasperini and the club’s owners - the Friedkin Group - have since taken place over a proposed 'new assault' for the Dutchman.

Roma are said to believe that a deal between €20m (£17.25m) and €25m (£21.6m) could be agreed with Man United.

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Zirkzee could reignite his career with Roma in Champions League

After finishing third in Serie A and qualifying for the Champions League, Roma are already planning for the new season and may look to sign more than one centre-forward in the summer.

Donyell Malen impressed as the club’s top scorer with 15 goals and he is expected top stay in the Italian capital, but Paulo Dybala will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty over the long-term future of Evan Ferguson, who scored just five goals in 25 appearances on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

As for Man United, the potential departure of Zirkzee would require Carrick’s side to recruit a replacement; Bologna’s Santiago Castro is one player believed to be among their targets, while departing Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has also been tipped to join the Red Devils.