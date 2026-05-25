Man United 2025-26 summary: Top scorer, best moment, new signings and full verdict on Michael Carrick's campaign

By Matt Law | 25 May 2026 11:00

Manchester United secured a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign courtesy of their third-placed finish in this season's Premier League table.

Ruben Amorim was sacked in January to his struggles at the helm, with Michael Carrick arriving as head coach until the end of the season, and the Englishman's excellent work has seen the Red Devils secure the spot behind Arsenal and Manchester City in England's top flight.

However, it was a hugely disappointing season for Man United in the cup competitions, having been knocked out in the second round of the EFL Cup and third round of the FA Cup.

Here, Sports Mole provides a full summary of Man United's 2025-26 season.

Man United 2025-26 season summary

Man United 2025-26 key stats Premier League: 3rd FA Cup: Third round EFL Cup: Second Round Top goalscorer: , Bryan Mbeumo (12) Benjamin Sesko , Bryan Mbeumo (12) Trophies won: None Total goals scored: 72 Total goals conceded: 54

Failure to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the 2024-25 Europa League final meant that Man United played no European football during the 2025-26 campaign for the first time since 2014-15.

Amorim began the campaign as head coach, but it was not a surprise when he was sacked in January due to poor form, with Darren Fletcher placed in charge on an interim basis, quickly followed by the introduction of Carrick for the remainder of the campaign.

Man United's Premier League season will go down as a huge success, having managed to finish third in the table, boasting a record of 20 wins, 11 draws and seven defeats from 38 matches to collect 71 points, six more than fourth-placed Aston Villa managed.

The Red Devils scored 69 times in the Premier League, with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko last summer making a huge difference to their attacking output - all three struck double figures in their first campaigns with the club.

Man United knew that they needed to address their forward line last summer - they were able to attract high-quality players despite their absence from Europe, and the club will now have Champions League football to offer to potential new signings next season.

Considering that the 20-time English champions finished 15th in the Premier League in 2024-25, third is a serious, serious improvement, and Carrick's work at the helm has been sensational.

Under Amorim, Man United looked destined to miss out on the Champions League once again, but so much improved under Carrick, and the Red Devils actually finished with the third-best home record in the Premier League during the 2025-26 campaign, with Old Trafford becoming somewhat of a fortress once again.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Ahead of the team's final Premier League game of the campaign, it was announced that Carrick would stay on as head coach, with the Englishman handed a contract until June 2028, and it was richly deserved considering his incredible work at the helm.

Carrick won 12, drew three and lost just two of his 17 games in charge, and Man United ended their Premier League season with five wins from their final six matches.

The true test for this squad will come next season, with the added demands of European action, while the club will also want to improve on their poor cup showings.

Indeed, Man United were stunned by Grimsby Town in the second round of the EFL Cup last August, suffering a penalty-shootout defeat to the League Two outfit, while they were beaten by Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the FA Cup in January.

The Red Devils only played 40 competitive matches during the 2025-26 campaign courtesy of their early cup exits - their fewest in a single season since 1914-15 (39).

Man United's season started with a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on August 17 but finished with a 3-0 success over Brighton on May 24, and the future now looks bright again for the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes managed to claim the Premier League assist record in the three-goal win over Brighton, moving out on his own with 21, while the Portugal international also found the back of the net himself to cap what has been a stunning campaign on a personal level.

Man United top scorers 2025-26: Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko

© Imago / Visionhaus

Two new signings, Mbeumo and Sesko, finished at the top of the goalscoring charts for Man United in 2025-26, with the pair both registering 12 times in all competitions.

Mbeumo's 12 goals came in 34 appearances, while Sesko struck 12 in 32 matches, with the latter missing the end of the campaign due to a shin problem.

Sesko was one of a number of players to find his form under Carrick, and he had registered in back-to-back games before suffering an injury which saw him miss out against Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton, but the signs in 2026 have been incredibly positive.

Eleven of Sesko's goals came in the Premier League, while Mbeumo also netted 11 times in England's top flight, with the Cameroon international registering in back-to-back games against Forest and Brighton at the end of the season.

Both players have plenty of room for improvement in 2026-27, but the duo, alongside Cunha, made a substantial difference for the club in the final third of the field.

Man United player of the season 2025-26: Bruno Fernandes

© Iconsport / PA Images

Fernandes is a key part of the reason that Man United have been able to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign, with the Portugal international in stunning form.

The attacker was named the FWA Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Year for his contribution to the cause, ending the campaign with nine goals and 21 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Fernandes broke the assist record for a single season in the Premier League - he had joined level with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne on 20 against Forest before moving out on his own in the clash with Brighton, as Patrick Dorgu headed his corner into the back of the net.

The 31-year-old has dragged Man United through multiple matches this season, and he is set to stay at the club this summer despite some speculation surrounding his future.

Man United had been open to letting Fernandes leave during last summer's transfer window for the right price, which is staggering considering his importance and ongoing influence.

Man United's best moment of the 2025-26 season

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man United's 2-0 success over Man City in the Manchester derby on January 17 was a big one, as Carrick made the perfect start to life back in the dug-out at Old Trafford.

Few would have predicted what the Red Devils would achieve in the coming months, but that result and that performance against Pep Guardiola's side was a real standout moment.

Mbeumo and Dorgu scored the goals, and the hosts actually had three more chalked off during what was a truly dominant display in the Manchester derby.

It was the type of performance that strengthens claims that, with the right signings, Man United could be right up there in terms of the Premier League title race next season.

Man United's biggest disappointment of the 2025-26 season

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Matthijs de Ligt's back injury has been a real negative for Man United this season, especially as the Netherlands international had been in excellent form before he first suffered the issue.

When fit, the Dutchman is one of the leading centre-backs in the Premier League.

De Ligt's last appearance came in November, and there are concerns surrounding the centre-back due to the chronic nature of the problem, but it was revealed on May 15 that the Dutchman had undergone an operation, with his return potentially occurring in the early stages of next season.

The 26-year-old could still be such a key part of the future at Old Trafford.

A mention must also go to Man United's second-round loss to Grimsby in the EFL Cup, with the shock exit on penalties certainly a low point in the club's season.

In truth, the atmosphere completely transformed when Carrick arrived, with Kobbie Mainoo arguably the player to benefit the most, as the Englishman starred in the second half of the campaign.

Michael Carrick verdict - 2025-26 season

© Imago / News Images

Carrick could hardly have done more during his time at the helm, having inherited a mess from Amorim, but he turned the season around to secure a top-three finish.

Confirmation of the 44-year-old securing the managerial job on a permanent basis has now arrived, with the Englishman penning an initial two-year deal at Old Trafford.

There will be huge tests next season, and Carrick is yet to prove his credentials in a campaign which involves multiple competitions, but he will surely relish the challenge.

Carrick crucially has the full support of the dressing room at Old Trafford, and it would have been a huge shock had his stay not been confirmed.

A record of 12 wins, three draws and two defeats in 17 matches since January speaks for itself, with the Englishman boasting a win rate of close to 71%.

As for Amorim, his career has been damaged due to what occurred during his time at the helm, and it will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the Portuguese.

Man United new signings 2025-26

© Imago / Sportimage

Man Utd confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Diego Leon (£7m, Cerro Porteno)

Matheus Cunha (£62.5m, Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Enzo Kana-Biyik (free, Le Havre)

Bryan Mbeumo (£65m, Brentford)

Benjamin Sesko (£66.3m, RB Leipzig)

Senne Lammens (£18.2m, Royal Antwerp)

Man Utd confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Ethan Wheatley (Recalled from loan at Northampton Town)

Toby Collyer (Recalled from loan at West Bromwich Albion)

Harry Amass (Recalled from loan at Sheffield Wednesday)

Man United 2025-26 season rating

© Imago / Sportimage

Considering how the season could have gone for Man United, it must be considered a huge success, as a return to the Champions League for next term has been secured.

Sure, critics will point to the failure in the cup competitions, and the fact that Amorim did not work out as hoped, but taking the picture as a whole, it has been a successful campaign.

There is a lot of work to do this summer, and if Man United can get their business right in the upcoming market, then further progression should be on the cards next term.

Overall rating: 8/10