Crystal Palace injury, suspension list and return dates for Conference League final: Adam Wharton, Chris Richards latest

By Ben Knapton | 25 May 2026 10:56

Crystal Palace can ensure that the Conference League trophy remains on British shores when they square off with Rayo Vallecano in Wednesday's final in Leipzig.

The Eagles bested Zrinjski Mostar, AEK Larnaca, Fiorentina and Shakhtar Donetsk to progress to the showpiece event, where they will endeavour to rip the trophy from Chelsea's grasp.

The final will also mark Oliver Glasner's final match as Crystal Palace head coach, as the Austrian seeks a second European title in four seasons after leading Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest Crystal Palace injury and suspension news before their battle with Vallecano.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: May 27 (vs. Rayo Vallecano)

Adam Wharton was brought on at half time in Crystal Palace's 2-1 loss to Arsenal on the last day of the Premier League season, but the midfielder was then withdrawn in the 62nd minute due to an ankle problem.

However, Glasner is confident that the issue is not serious, and Wharton should be available from the start this week.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: May 27 (vs. Rayo Vallecano)

Defender Chris Richards is also nursing an ankle problem, albeit a more serious one, and the USA international is rated as 50-50 to recover from those torn ligaments in time for the final.

Borna Sosa

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: May 27 (vs. Rayo Vallecano)

Left-back Borna Sosa has been absent since the end of April with a mystery injury, and there is continued uncertainty over whether he will be fit for the Leipzig trip.

Eddie Nketiah

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Striker Eddie Nketiah has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a thigh injury, but he should be up and running again ahead of the new campaign.

Cheick Doucoure

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Forgotten man Cheick Doucoure has not played a single senior match this season due to a combination of factors - a knee injury, a muscular problem and the birth of his child - and the 26-year-old will not be involved in the final either.

CRYSTAL PALACE SUSPENSION LIST

Crystal Palace have no players suspended for the Conference League final.