Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wins Premier League Manager of the Season over Pep Guardiola, Andoni Iraola

By Lewis Blain | 25 May 2026 10:30 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 10:30

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been crowned the Premier League's Manager of the Season in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards.

The Spaniard oversaw another outstanding campaign in North London, guiding the Gunners to their first Premier League title in 22 years. Unsurprisingly, he dominated the voting, securing 53% of the total share to finish comfortably ahead of a competitive shortlist.

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick claimed second place with 22% after steering his side back into contention, while AFC Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola took third with 13% following the Cherries’ remarkable qualification for Europe.

Departing Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola received 7% of the vote, with Brentford's Keith Andrews (3%), Sunderland's Regis Le Bris (2%) and Brighton and Hove Albion's Fabian Hürzeler (0%) also recognised among the nominees.

Premier League Manager of the Season results