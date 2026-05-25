Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd record-breaker sees off Arsenal trio to win Premier League Player of the Season award

By Oliver Thomas | 25 May 2026 09:30 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 09:30

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been crowned the Premier League Player of the Season in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards.

The Portuguese playmaker has been the driving force in a resurgent Red Devils team under the tutelage of Michael Carrick, celebrating a third-place finish and Champions League qualification.

Fernandes has broken the record for the most Premier League assists in a single season, after setting up his 21st goal in Man United’s 3-0 final-day victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Man United’s captain assisted the opening goal scored by Patrick Dorgu to surpass the record of 20 assists held jointly by Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20).

In total, Fernandes directly contributed to 29 goals (scoring eight of those) across 38 Premier League games and his immense influence at Old Trafford has earned him the top player prize in the Sports Mole Readers' Award, claiming 42% of the vote.

Declan Rice, a Premier League champion with Arsenal, was his closest challenger, but he could only notch up 23% of the nominations, followed by Gunners teammate David Raya in third with 15%.

Elsewhere, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai, Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and Brentford’s Igor Thiago all finished with less than 10% of the vote.

PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE SEASON RESULTS 1. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United - 42% 2. Declan Rice (Arsenal) - 23% 3. David Raya (Arsenal) - 15% 4. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 8% 5. Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) - 5% =6. Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal) - 4% =6. Igor Thiago (Brentford) - 4%

Click here to see who won the 2024-25 Player of the Season award